Ice cream found to contain pesticide, recall ongoing

SINGAPORE - An ice cream from France is being recalled for containing pesticide.

In a release on Wednesday evening (Feb 23), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said a notification on the recall of Delissimo Saveur Crème Brulee Ice Cream was issued by the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed.

It is being recalled after ethylene oxide, a pesticide not authorised for use in food, was detected in the product.

SFA said the affected products were imported here, and that the importer Le Petit Depot has been directed to recall them from its customers.

The recall is ongoing.

SFA added that although there is no immediate risk for consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long-term exposure may lead to health issues.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected product should not consume it," SFA said.

"Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries."