ICA will be first responders to security threats at Woodlands, Tuas Checkpoints from Jan 3

SINGAPORE – The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will take over protective security functions at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Jan 3, 2023, becoming the first responders for incidents such as bomb threats and armed assailants at both locations.

In a move to strengthen command and control at Singapore’s borders, the ICA will be able to handle security threats faster, as it would not have to wait for the arrival of supporting forces.

Currently, ICA and the police jointly oversee protective security functions at both checkpoints. From Jan 3, ICA’s first response team will move in to contain a security situation before supporting forces like the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are deployed.

This comes as the agency looks beyond its current focus on immigration and cargo clearance, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Chua Tuan Meng, the ICA land domain commander, said.

SAC Chua said on Tuesday: “To prepare for our expanded role, we have equipped officers with the necessary skills and powers to intervene more decisively during a security incident.

“ICA will continue to train more officers in protective security functions and refine our capabilities to keep Singapore’s borders safe and secure.”

On Tuesday, a ground deployment exercise was conducted at Tuas Checkpoint to showcase how the ICA will work with other Home Team agencies during security incidents.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam, key appointment holders from the Home Team and members of the media were present during the exercise.

They witnessed how two gunmen emerged from a black car at the arrival car zone and fired shots at ICA officers on duty who attempted to conduct security checks on the vehicle.

Two other officers nearby called for help and within minutes, ICA officers wearing bulletproof vests and protective gear surrounded and engaged the intruders.

They were shortly joined by emergency response teams from the Singapore Police Force and armed strike teams from the Gurkha contingent who provided additional firepower to neutralise the threat.