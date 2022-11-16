ICA will be first responders to security threats at Woodlands, Tuas Checkpoints from Jan 3

SINGAPORE – The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will take over protective security functions at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Jan 3, 2023, becoming the first responders for incidents such as bomb threats and armed assailants at both locations.
In a move to strengthen command and control at Singapore’s borders, the ICA will be able to handle security threats faster, as it would not have to wait for the arrival of supporting forces.
Currently, ICA and the police jointly oversee protective security functions at both checkpoints. From Jan 3, ICA’s first response team will move in to contain a security situation before supporting forces like the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are deployed.
This comes as the agency looks beyond its current focus on immigration and cargo clearance, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Chua Tuan Meng, the ICA land domain commander, said.
SAC Chua said on Tuesday: “To prepare for our expanded role, we have equipped officers with the necessary skills and powers to intervene more decisively during a security incident.
“ICA will continue to train more officers in protective security functions and refine our capabilities to keep Singapore’s borders safe and secure.”
On Tuesday, a ground deployment exercise was conducted at Tuas Checkpoint to showcase how the ICA will work with other Home Team agencies during security incidents.
Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam, key appointment holders from the Home Team and members of the media were present during the exercise.
They witnessed how two gunmen emerged from a black car at the arrival car zone and fired shots at ICA officers on duty who attempted to conduct security checks on the vehicle.
Two other officers nearby called for help and within minutes, ICA officers wearing bulletproof vests and protective gear surrounded and engaged the intruders.
They were shortly joined by emergency response teams from the Singapore Police Force and armed strike teams from the Gurkha contingent who provided additional firepower to neutralise the threat.
In another scenario conducted on Tuesday, four gunmen stormed the arrival bus zone in Tuas Checkpoint. ICA officers worked with the police to restrain them before SCDF personnel rescued injured casualties once the area had been secured.
Before the Immigration Act was amended in April 2018, ICA officers at the checkpoints were only allowed to conduct searches of vehicles, travellers and bags during security checks within authorised areas.
They also had to wait for the arrival of police officers to attend to security incidents such as when dealing with persons in possession of arms and explosives.
To take on greater responsibilities at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, more than 300 ICA officers have undergone on-the-job training with the police to handle security incidents.
Sergeant 3 Mohamad Bakhtiar Mohd Helmi, 27, a first response team officer, said he was trained in tactical movements and investigation skills. He added: “The training gave us the confidence to deal with various incidents at the land checkpoints and better prepared us for taking over protective security functions.”