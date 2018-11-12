ICA warns of heavy traffic at land checkpoints during year-end school holiday

SINGAPORE - The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned of delays at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the school holiday period.

In an advisory issued on Monday (Nov 12), it said travellers can expect heavy traffic from Friday until the end of the year, especially on weekends.

The authority added that security is its top priority and that with checks, the traffic build-up is inevitable.

"Travellers are advised to adjust their travel plans where necessary," said ICA.

It also reminded travellers not to bring in prohibited items, such as chewing gum, and that dutiable or controlled items such as eggs, meat products and potted plants should be declared to ICA officers before checks. More details can be found on the ICA website.

It also reiterated that travellers should ensure that their passports have a remaining validity of at least six months when travelling. ICA said there have been cases of Singaporeans presenting wrong passports, or passports reported lost, for immigration clearance.

It said: "Such cases will lead to delays and cause inconvenience to the passport holders and other checkpoint users."

For greater convenience, travellers can also use the Customs@SG mobile app to declare and pay duty and the goods and services tax before arriving at the checkpoint in Singapore.

Motorists are also advised to check the traffic situation before travelling. They can call the traffic information hotline on 6863-0117, tune in to the radio or visit the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or MyTransport.SG portal.