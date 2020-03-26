ICA to serve stay-home notices to inbound travellers by e-mail from Friday, March 27

SINGAPORE - All travellers arriving in Singapore will receive notices of their stay-home requirements electronically from Friday (March 27) at 9am.

They will also be warned in advance of the penalties for failing to follow them, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday.

The travellers - including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders - will receive their 14-day stay-home notices by e-mail after they have submitted their health declarations, as required by law, via the SG Arrival Card e-Service which will be available online before Friday.

The service will allow travellers to complete forms before their arrival and be notified of their 14-day isolation earlier, instead of only during immigration clearance, the ICA said.

On Monday, the ICA announced that all travellers arriving in Singapore must submit health declarations online before proceeding with immigration clearance. This is an additional precautionary measure to reduce imported Covid-19 cases.

Data provided may be used for contact tracing purposes and will become part of the traveller's medical history for reference at local healthcare institutions where travellers could be treated for Covid-19.

In its statement, ICA reminded travellers to provide valid e-mail addresses and contact numbers when submitting the electronic health declaration, as the acknowledgement of the receipt of the declaration and the stay-home notice will be sent to the e-mail addresses provided.

To avoid delays during immigration clearance, travellers will need to show the acknowledgement e-mail either on their mobile devices or as a printout copy.

All short-term visitors have already been barred from entry or transit through Singapore, so the latest measure is likely to affect only Singaporeans and residents, as well as those with long-term work passes and their dependants.

The authorities have repeatedly warned that failing to abide by rules put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak can be punished under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Those found guilty of breaching the stay-home notice can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both. The pass holders may have their passes revoked or the validity shortened, while students attending educational institutions in Singapore may be disciplined, and could be suspended or dismissed.