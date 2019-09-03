ICA seizes two smuggled hedgehogs at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A man was caught trying to smuggle two hedgehogs into Singapore last Saturday (Aug 31).

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) found the hedgehogs wrapped in a camouflage net and hidden in the spare tyre compartment of a Singapore-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The 42-year-old driver was referred to the National Parks Board for further investigation, ICA said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The hedgehogs are now under the care of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

ICA added: "Animals like hedgehogs are not suitable as pets as they may transmit zoonotic diseases to humans and can be a public safety risk if mishandled or if they escape.

"These non-native animals may also pose a threat to local biodiversity if released into the environment."

It is an offence to import animals or birds into Singapore without a licence.

Anyone found guilty of smuggling animals can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to one year, or both.

If anyone is found guilty of being cruel to animals, they can be fined up to $15,000, jailed for up to 18 months, or both.

ICA also said that the method used to conceal the hedgehogs in last Saturday's case was a cause for concern because similar methods could be used by people with ill intent to smuggle items into Singapore.