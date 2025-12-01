Straitstimes.com header logo

ICA seizes over 2,800 vapes, related parts concealed in car at Tuas Checkpoint

PHOTO: ICA

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Nov 17 found over 2,800 e-vaporisers and related parts concealed in various compartments of a car.

The Singapore-registered vehicle, driven by a 55-year-old Singaporean man, was directed for enhanced checks by ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint.

Photos posted on ICA’s Facebook page on Dec 1 show e-vaporisers and related components hidden in the car’s boot as well as under the rear seats.

The case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

The amount of paraphernalia uncovered in this incident surpassed the more than 1,500 e-vapes and related components seized at Singapore’s air, land and sea checkpoints

in the first four days of September

.

Singapore has toughened its stance towards vaping, treating it as a drug issue with

stiffer penalties

.

As of Sept 1, anyone caught possessing, using or buying vapes faces higher penalties. These include facing increased fines of $500 for those under 18 and $700 for adults, up from $300 and $500, respectively.

Those who are caught using vapes laced with synthetic drugs like etomidate or ketamine, also known as Kpods, can be subject to rehabilitation, mandatory supervision and detention.

Those who wish to quit vaping can seek help through the Health Promotion Board’s QuitLine on 1800-438-2000.

