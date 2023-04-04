ICA seizes 70,200 vape refill pods from Malaysia-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - An attempt to smuggle 70,200 electronic vaporiser refill pods in a Malaysia-registered lorry entering Singapore was foiled last Tuesday.

The lorry, which was transporting a batch of mineral water, was stopped for checks at Tuas Checkpoint on March 28, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Monday.

ICA officers found multiple cartons of pods hidden within the batch of mineral water.

The 70,200 pieces of e-vaporiser refill pods in assorted flavours were uncovered.

The case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation, said ICA.

Last Wednesday, 85,000 e-vaporisers and related components were seized by HSA from a warehouse unit in Mandai, the largest haul of such products to date.

Five suspected runners, aged between 20 and 33, were detained and are assisting HSA in investigations.

The import, distribution, sale and offer for sale of harmful or imitation tobacco products such as e-vaporisers and chewing tobacco are illegal.

An offender can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both, for the first offence. He can be fined up to $20,000 or jailed for up to 12 months, or both, for subsequent offences.

