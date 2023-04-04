ICA seizes 70,200 vape refill pods from Malaysia-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - An attempt to smuggle 70,200 electronic vaporiser refill pods in a Malaysia-registered lorry entering Singapore was foiled last Tuesday.

The lorry, which was transporting a batch of mineral water, was stopped for checks at Tuas Checkpoint on March 28, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Monday.

ICA officers found multiple cartons of pods hidden within the batch of mineral water.

The 70,200 pieces of e-vaporiser refill pods in assorted flavours were uncovered.

The case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation, said ICA.

Last Wednesday, 85,000 e-vaporisers and related components were seized by HSA from a warehouse unit in Mandai, the largest haul of such products to date.

Five suspected runners, aged between 20 and 33, were detained and are assisting HSA in investigations.