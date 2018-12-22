ICA says officers seen in video allegedly hitting driver taken off operational duties, were endangered by his driving

SINGAPORE - Two Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers who were filmed allegedly hitting a truck driver on Friday (Dec 21) have been taken off operational duties pending police investigations.

Footage circulating on social media shows two men in fluorescent vests seemingly confronting a man who is sitting on the ground beside a road.

At the start of the footage, one of the men in vests appears to lunge towards the man on the ground, who falls on his side.

ICA said on Saturday that it was aware of the incident, which occurred at around 4.40pm on Friday. According to ICA, the two officers were performing traffic control duties at Woodlands Crossing when a container truck, which was on its way to Woodlands Checkpoint for departure clearance, approached.

The truck driver was driving the container truck on the rightmost lane of Woodlands Centre Road at the time, which is a three-lane road. When the officers attempted to direct him, he allegedly disregarded their instructions and drove recklessly, cutting across three lanes and driving in their direction.

ICA said that the driver's actions endangered not only the lives of its officers, but other road users as well.

According to ICA, the officers then confronted the driver and "engaged in a physical altercation with him".

ICA said that it takes a serious view of the incident. In a Facebook post, it wrote: "Our officers are expected to discharge their duties professionally. ICA does not condone such behaviour, even if the driver may have disregarded the safety of others."

Both officers have been referred to the police following ICA's preliminary investigations.