ICA: Rajapaksa given short-term visit pass

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa entered Singapore on a private visit and was granted a short-term visit pass (STVP) at the point of entry, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yesterday.

In response to media queries, ICA said visitors from Sri Lanka who enter Singapore for social visits will generally be issued with an STVP with a duration of up to 30 days. Those who need to extend their stay may apply online for an extension of their STVP. Applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, said ICA.

Mr Rajapaksa fled to Singapore last week and resigned as president following months-long protests over Sri Lanka's worst-ever economic crisis.

The Straits Times understands that he was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived last Thursday.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said last week that Mr Rajapaksa did not ask for asylum and neither was he granted any asylum.