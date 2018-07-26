ICA officers uncover 'fishy' smuggling attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Checkpoint officers sensed something fishy when a 58-year-old man drove his Singapore-registered car through the Woodlands Checkpoint last Friday (July 20).

The man was later found with 92 fighting fish hidden in the boot, floor mat and centre console of his car, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

ICA said that the man did not have a valid permit issued by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) to import ornamental fish.

The case is being investigated by the AVA, which is currently caring for the fishes.

AVA and ICA warned travellers against the illegal import of live animals, birds and insects into Singapore.

"Smuggled animals are of unknown health status and may introduce exotic diseases to Singapore," the post said.