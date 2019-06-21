ICA officers find duty-unpaid beer in container declared as having fresh vegetables

SINGAPORE - A refrigerated container that was declared as containing fresh cabbages and potatoes at the Pasir Panjang Scanning Station was on Tuesday (June 18) found to contain bottles of duty-unpaid beer instead.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post that officers discovered a total of 165 cartons and 1,575 bottles of duty-unpaid beer in the consignment, after noticing anomalies in the scanned images of the 40-footer container.

ICA officers later conducted an "unstuffing operation" at an industrial building in Enterprise Road, where the duty-unpaid beers were uncovered.

The case has been handed over to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA said it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, cargoes and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable people, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband items across Singapore's borders.