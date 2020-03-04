ICA issues over 4,500 stay-home notices; ComCare gets 344 calls

Immigration officers have issued over 4,500 stay-home notices as of yesterday morning, including to those returning from South Korea's Daegu city and Cheongdo county.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it had issued 4,535 such notices as of 8am. Those given the notice cannot leave their homes for 14 days.

ICA added that the notices were issued to Singapore residents and pass holders, including students and foreign workers, who had been to mainland China excluding Hubei province, Daegu or Cheongdo in the last 14 days.

Singapore extended stay-home notices for residents and pass holders, and barred visitors from the two South Korean locations from 11.59pm on Feb 26 after coronavirus cases there soared.

Restrictions were extended to the whole of South Korea, northern Italy and Iran after these countries experienced a spike in cases. The measures take effect at 11.59pm today.

Of the more than 4,800 cases in South Korea as of yesterday, nearly 90 per cent were in Daegu and the neighbouring province of North Gyeongsang. Over half were from the city's Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a fringe Christian group.

Separately, social assistance scheme ComCare has attended to 344 calls from people on mandatory stay-home notice as of Sunday, of which 10 people were referred to social service offices.

"Most calls were clarifications on the stay-home notice process, as well as general requests for assistance to buy groceries and household items," said a Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) spokesman yesterday.

He added that all the 10 people referred to social service offices turned down financial help as they said they were financially stable.

MSF said that in cases referred to social service offices, whether they are on the stay-home notice or have been quarantined, social service staff will first contact the person to check if he requires financial or other forms of assistance.

If he requires support that is not financial, the office will liaise with the relevant government agencies to ensure that the person receives the necessary help, the spokesman said, for example, with buying groceries.

Citizens and permanent residents who need help during the stay-home period can call ComCare on 1800-222-0000.