ICA inspector allegedly received sexual favours from 6 men who needed help to remain in S’pore

Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram is said to have obtained sex acts from the men between 2022 and February 2023. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Wong Shiying
Updated
13 sec ago
Published
51 min ago

SINGAPORE – An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) inspector accused of obtaining sexual favours from six men in exchange for helping them with their short-term visit pass applications has been charged in court.

Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram, a 53-year-old Singaporean, faces six corruption charges.

He is said to have obtained sex acts from the men between 2022 and February 2023, as an inducement for helping them to remain in Singapore.

During the hearing on Dec 14, District Judge Brenda Tan said the prosecution is ready to take the accused’s plea of guilt if he wishes to take that course.

Defence lawyer Tan Wei Chieh said he has to take instructions from his client on how to proceed. 

Kannan is out on $30,000 bail, and his case will be heard again on Jan 11, 2024.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, ICA said it immediately reported Kannan to the relevant authorities for follow-up investigation when it received information on his alleged corruption.

ICA added that the accused has been interdicted from service since April 15.

ICA said: “We take a serious view of errant officers. Our officers are expected to maintain a high standard of integrity and remain professional at all times. Officers who break the law will be dealt with, in accordance with the law.”

In a statement on Dec 14, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, adding that the bureau looks into all corruption complaints and reports, including anonymous ones. 

If convicted, Kannan can be fined up to $100,000 and jailed for up to five years for each offence.

More On This Topic
Nearly 3 years’ jail for ICA officer who received sex and cash in bribes from foreign sex worker
Reformative training for youth who tried to get free sexual services by flashing police ID

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top