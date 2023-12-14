ICA inspector allegedly received sexual favours from 6 men who needed help to remain in S’pore

SINGAPORE – An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) inspector accused of obtaining sexual favours from six men in exchange for helping them with their short-term visit pass applications has been charged in court.

Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram, a 53-year-old Singaporean, faces six corruption charges.

He is said to have obtained sex acts from the men between 2022 and February 2023, as an inducement for helping them to remain in Singapore.

During the hearing on Dec 14, District Judge Brenda Tan said the prosecution is ready to take the accused’s plea of guilt if he wishes to take that course.

Defence lawyer Tan Wei Chieh said he has to take instructions from his client on how to proceed.

Kannan is out on $30,000 bail, and his case will be heard again on Jan 11, 2024.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, ICA said it immediately reported Kannan to the relevant authorities for follow-up investigation when it received information on his alleged corruption.

ICA added that the accused has been interdicted from service since April 15.

ICA said: “We take a serious view of errant officers. Our officers are expected to maintain a high standard of integrity and remain professional at all times. Officers who break the law will be dealt with, in accordance with the law.”

In a statement on Dec 14, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, adding that the bureau looks into all corruption complaints and reports, including anonymous ones.

If convicted, Kannan can be fined up to $100,000 and jailed for up to five years for each offence.