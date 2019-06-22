ICA finds duty-unpaid beer instead of veggies in container

A refrigerated container that was declared as containing fresh cabbages and potatoes at the Pasir Panjang Scanning Station was found to contain bottles of duty-unpaid beer instead.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post yesterday that officers discovered 165 cartons and 1,575 bottles of duty-unpaid beer in the consignment on Tuesday, after noticing anomalies in the scanned images of the 40-foot container.

The case has been handed over to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

The ICA said it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, cargo and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable people, and drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband items across Singapore's borders.

Ng Huiwen