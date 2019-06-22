ICA finds duty-unpaid beer instead of veggies in container

The paperwork said that the refrigerated container contained vegetables, but when it was scanned on Tuesday, 165 cartons and 1,575 bottles of duty-unpaid beer were found.
The paperwork said that the refrigerated container contained vegetables, but when it was scanned on Tuesday, 165 cartons and 1,575 bottles of duty-unpaid beer were found.PHOTO: IMMIGRATION AND CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK
Published
1 hour ago
nghuiwen@sph.com.sg

A refrigerated container that was declared as containing fresh cabbages and potatoes at the Pasir Panjang Scanning Station was found to contain bottles of duty-unpaid beer instead.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post yesterday that officers discovered 165 cartons and 1,575 bottles of duty-unpaid beer in the consignment on Tuesday, after noticing anomalies in the scanned images of the 40-foot container.

The case has been handed over to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

The ICA said it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, cargo and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable people, and drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband items across Singapore's borders.

Ng Huiwen

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 22, 2019, with the headline 'ICA finds duty-unpaid beer instead of veggies in container'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content