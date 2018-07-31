ICA chief Clarence Yeo to step down and helm Home Team Academy: MHA

SINGAPORE - Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Commissioner Clarence Yeo will be stepping down from his role after eight years, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Tuesday (July 31).

He will be replaced by Mr Marvin Sim, who was formerly senior director of the joint operations group at MHA and deputy director of the Central Narcotics Bureau till June 17.

Mr Sim, 47, will join ICA as Commissioner-Designate on Aug 13 and take over from Mr Yeo fully on Sept 3.

Mr Yeo, 59, will become chief executive of the Home Team Academy on Sept 17, a role currently held as a concurrent appointment by Mr T. Raja Kumar, 57, deputy secretary for the international and training unit at MHA.

Mr Yeo, who has helmed ICA since Sept 1, 2010, said that it has been an honour and privilege to lead the organisation.

"We are at a critical milestone of our transformation journey and I am confident that under Marvin's leadership, ICA officers will stay committed in carrying out our mission to keep Singapore's borders safe and secure," he added.