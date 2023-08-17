I will step aside if George Goh qualifies: Tan Kin Lian

SINGAPORE - Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian has said he will bow out of the race for the Istana if businessman George Goh qualifies to run.
“If the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) decides there will be a four-way contest, I will not submit my nomination form and I will give my very best wishes to George Goh,” Mr Tan, 75, said on Thursday.
Mr Tan’s announcement followed a back and forth in recent days between him and Mr Goh, 63, where he repeatedly said the two men would decide who between them would step aside if they were both eligible to run. In turn, Mr Goh said there was no such arrangement, and had asked Mr Tan to focus on his campaign.
Mr Tan said on Thursday that when he decided to enter the presidential election, he had already decided he would step aside if all four candidates were approved to run.
“My advisors strongly advised me not to make (such) a statement, because they are afraid that that will demoralise my supporters,” the former NTUC Income chief said following an MRT ride from Bedok to Bukit Panjang, where he chatted with some commuters.
Mr Tan said he disagreed, but had heeded their advice out of respect. They have since come around, he said.
If eligible, Mr Goh is the better candidate for president, added Mr Tan. “He’s younger... he’s more enthusiastic, he has a large organisation and large support.”
He added that Mr Goh had said something “very nasty” about him in recent days, but that he is “beyond this nastiness” and still holds the businessman in high regard, and will offer his best wishes and support if Mr Goh receives a certificate of eligibility.
Clarifies comments on election timeline
Mr Tan also sought to clarify statements he had made earlier on the timeline for the presidential election.
On Wednesday, The Straits Times reported on a statement issued by the Elections Department (ELD) over claims that the presidential election timeline was “rushed”. ELD said prospective presidential candidates have had ample time to submit their applications for eligibility.
The article mentioned that Mr Tan had criticised what he felt was a short timeframe leading up to the presidential election; that there were only nine days for campaigning, which was not enough time to convey his message to voters; and that he had made an online post that the presidential election “is very rushed”.
On Thursday, Mr Tan said he had no issue with the timeframe for candidates to submit applications for certificates of eligibility.
“My issue is the time from announcement of the candidate to nomination – that is less than one day,” he said.
It takes “at least five days, at great expense” to print campaign posters and banners, and it is unreasonable to expect a potential candidate to spend so much money in advance without knowing whether they will qualify, said Mr Tan.
He also reiterated that the campaigning period is too short to reach out to over two million voters.
Mr Tan said he was worried that “people who just read the original article and do not know the background will form an opinion – a wrong opinion – that Tan Kin Lian is unreasonable”.
Mr Tan’s earlier comments that having to print campaign material in advance and risk having his money wasted if found ineligible were carried in the ST story.
ELD had said in its statement that while the PEC’s decision must be announced by Aug 21, the committee may inform applicants once a decision had been made on their eligibility.