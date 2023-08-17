I will step aside if George Goh qualifies: Tan Kin Lian

SINGAPORE - Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian has said he will bow out of the race for the Istana if businessman George Goh qualifies to run.

“If the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) decides there will be a four-way contest, I will not submit my nomination form and I will give my very best wishes to George Goh,” Mr Tan, 75, said on Thursday.

Mr Tan’s announcement followed a back and forth in recent days between him and Mr Goh, 63, where he repeatedly said the two men would decide who between them would step aside if they were both eligible to run. In turn, Mr Goh said there was no such arrangement, and had asked Mr Tan to focus on his campaign.

Mr Tan said on Thursday that when he decided to enter the presidential election, he had already decided he would step aside if all four candidates were approved to run.

“My advisors strongly advised me not to make (such) a statement, because they are afraid that that will demoralise my supporters,” the former NTUC Income chief said following an MRT ride from Bedok to Bukit Panjang, where he chatted with some commuters.

Mr Tan said he disagreed, but had heeded their advice out of respect. They have since come around, he said.

If eligible, Mr Goh is the better candidate for president, added Mr Tan. “He’s younger... he’s more enthusiastic, he has a large organisation and large support.”

He added that Mr Goh had said something “very nasty” about him in recent days, but that he is “beyond this nastiness” and still holds the businessman in high regard, and will offer his best wishes and support if Mr Goh receives a certificate of eligibility.