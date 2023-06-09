‘I will miss you’: Patrons bid farewell to iconic Popular bookstore outlet in Marine Parade

SINGAPORE - For more than 20 years, housewife Lim Sock Eng would occasionally pop by the Popular bookstore in Marine Parade to buy items such as cookbooks and stationery.

She has fond memories of the home-grown bookstore chain’s outlet, which is closing on June 18 after more than 25 years, as she also used to take her two sons there to buy assessment books when they were still in school. Her sons are now in their 40s.

“I only realised that it is closing when I came here today. So I can’t bear to see it go,” the 69-year-old housewife told The Straits Times in Mandarin.

Madam Lim, who lives in the Joo Chiat area, was among 20 customers waiting at the bookstore’s entrance on Friday morning before it opened at 11am.

A “memory wall” plastered near the store’s entrance said, “We will miss you!”.

Patrons were encouraged to write their memories on a sticky note and paste it on the “wall” at the outlet.

One of the sticky notes read: “Dear Popular, I will miss you and I appreciate all the things you gave me throughout the (years). Stay our iconic little store.”

Another note read: “I will miss you so much. It is so convenient for me to read (here) while my mother shops for groceries.”

On June 2, Popular posted on its Facebook page that the outlet was having a closing sale, with some items having up to 90 per cent discount, till June 18.

Another regular patron who visited the bookstore on Friday was accountant Anu Samant.

The 47-year-old has been patronising the bookstore for the last 13 years.

She visits the bookstore once every two months and usually buys or looks at assessment books, story books and stationery for her family.