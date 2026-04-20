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Singaporean singer Willis Loye (left) chased the suspect down three streets and a busy road junction for more than 15 minutes before subduing him.

SINGAPORE - Singaporean singer Willis Loye’s instincts kicked in when a masked person , later found to be carrying two knives, bolted from a temple celebration in Taiwan on April 18.

Mr Loye, 43, chased the suspect down three streets and a busy road junction for more than 15 minutes before subduing him.



With the help of four other men, they pinned the suspect and asked passers-by to call the police.



Taiwanese media outlet LTN later reported that the suspect was a 17-year-old known as Chen, who is believed to suffer from mental health issues and has been sent to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

When officers arrived, the suspect was found with a knife. When they tried to detain him, he produced another blade hidden in his sleeve, and injured a policewoman and another man by slicing their fingers.

Mr Loye had just finished performing at a celebration at the Grand Guandi Temple in Tainan at 8pm that day when he noticed a figure in black, wearing gloves and a white smiley-face mask in a crowd.

“The figure was very still and waved his right hand slowly at the performers. His left hand held a shiny object that was protruding from his pocket,” Mr Loye told The Straits Times on April 20.

Surveillance footage showed the teen dressed in all black with a white smiley-face mask. PHOTO: LMERRO/X

“At first, I thought the figure was a hired magician. But, when the temple owner got up and asked him who he was, and he bolted, I knew something was very wrong.”

Based in Taiwan, Mr Loye performs modern temple music. He had been visiting Taiwan when the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020 and has remained there since.

Along with the temple owner and three other men, they chased the masked man from the temple into an open carpark, where Mr Loye told the suspect to remove his mask and picked up a long wooden stick for protection.

The suspect refused and fled again when Mr Loye threatened to call the police.

Mr Loye said: “I wasn’t afraid of the suspect . I was focused on catching him. But, I was worried about being hit by a car or mistaken as the attacker.”

When the suspect paused to adjust his hoodie, Mr Loye and another man approached from behind, struck him with the wooden stick and restrained him until police arrived.

“He kept struggling so I used my body weight and pressed down on his knees. He was shouting, ‘Don’t remove my mask! Don’t call the police!’” Mr Loye recalled.

When officers arrived, the suspect was found with a knife. When they tried to detain him, he produced another blade hidden in his sleeve. PHOTO: WILLIS LOYE

When the episode was over, the singer also helped the injured policewoman clean her wounds.

Mr Loye’s account of the incident has since gone viral on social media platform Threads, garnering over a million views and thousands of comments praising his actions.

“There were about 100 people and many kids at the event. I was worried that this would end like the Taipei knife attack where so many got hurt,” he said. “I’m glad we acted fast before the teen attacked others.”

In that incident, a knife-wielding attacker killed three people and injured 11 others when he went on a rampage ​in central Taipei on Dec 19, 2025.