‘I want to teach them financial independence’: S’pore parents who charge their children rent

SINGAPORE – Since she started working full-time as a restaurant manager two years ago, Ms Suchitra Manogaran has been paying her parents $1,000 a month for rent.

The 26-year-old, who lives with her parents in a four-room flat in Bishan, started paying rent to them about seven years ago. Her father had asked for it since she began working part-time while studying. Back then, she paid her parents a nominal sum of $200.

The practice of parents charging their working children rent, while not common in Singapore, came under the spotlight this week when former MP Teo Ser Luck wrote on Facebook that he planned to do just that with his eldest son.

Mr Teo wrote that he wanted to charge his son rent once he started working, and said he took some time to come up with a rental rate.

In his post, Mr Teo said he had mixed feelings about doing so, but when he broached the topic with his son, he found out that the young man had been a step ahead of him. The son had already been putting a large portion of his income into a bank account set up in his parents’ name.

Mr Teo, who wrote that he was “thankful and grateful” that his son had done so, knowing that his son had used his savings for his education and needed to save for things like his further studies or buying a flat.

He later told The Straits Times he wants to teach his children financial independence, and charging them rent is part of this process.

Mr Teo, who left politics in 2020 and now runs his own businesses, said he plans to save and invest the rental money – similar to what his son has already done with his earnings – if he starts charging his son for rent.