‘I want to live in a nursing home with my kids’: Elderly mum of four adults with special needs

SINGAPORE - Every day, Madam Ng Gim is reminded that her four adult children have special needs, sometimes through unwelcome chatter when strangers stare.

Madam Ng’s sons Lee Eng Ang, 56, and Lee Eng Chwee, 50, and daughters Lee Bee Lan, 54, and Lee Peng Peng, 52, were born with intellectual disabilities.

The 77-year-old, who is unclear about her own health needs, has been their only caregiver since her husband died in 2019 from pneumonia.

In truth, she has been their only caregiver for most of their lives. A deliveryman for a soft drink company, her husband Lee Cheng Zhi was often out for work.

He also had a habit of racking up gambling debts, and she had to help clear them, she said. So she did odd jobs, and then rushed home to look after her children.

She knew her children were special when they were young. They were not able to express themselves verbally, and either did not attend school, or dropped out after they were deemed unsuited for mainstream education.

Madam Ng knew they had to be protected even from relatives, who sought to remind her they were children with special needs.

One family member used to help look after the children when they were younger, but the woman would often lock them in a room for hours.

Madam Ng said she would return to find they had soiled themselves. When asked if she has any happy memories, she shrugged her shoulders and offered a firm “no”.

“They (her children) are like that, I have no choice,” she told The Sunday Times in Mandarin.

When asked about her plans for the future, she said: “If I can’t talk or walk in the future, I plan to go to a nursing home. And if possible, I hope my kids can join me.”

If that is not possible, she hopes they can at least join an activity centre near her, so they can visit regularly.

Elderly caregivers

The Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds), which serves people with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers and families, has about 90 caregivers aged 65 and above who are caring for their adult children with special needs.

Madam Ng is one of them.