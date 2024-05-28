Mother donates organs of brain-dead 14-year-old son who collapsed during 2.4km run

SINGAPORE - A mother decided to donate her 14-year-old son’s organs after he was declared brain dead over the weekend, after three weeks in a coma.

Woodlands Secondary School student Isaac Loo collapsed during a 2.4km run on May 2 around 8am and was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The Secondary 2 student had collapsed after running for 10 to 20 minutes, said his mother Fiona Soo, 51. The doctors said he had heart problems, causing a lack of oxygen in his brain, she added.

He was declared brain dead on May 25.

The official cause of death was cerebral oedema, which means swelling of the brain.

“After 72 hours, the doctor already told me to be prepared because the best-case scenario was that he would be in a vegetative state, and the worst was death,” the accounts and finance officer told The Straits Times on May 28.

“I couldn’t accept it at first as a mother. I shared the news with everyone, and we prayed for him, hoping for a miracle.”

After the second week, she was approached about organ donation. While she originally agreed to do so, she changed her mind nearer to the date.

“I couldn’t bear to do it. I thought Isaac had already suffered for three weeks, for so long. I could not make the decision again to cut up his body,” she said.

“When he was alive, even just when I helped to squeeze his pimples, he was already in so much pain and screaming. Now (the organ transplant surgery) needed him to be cut here and there. I couldn’t bear it... My heart hurt a lot.”

She said she changed her mind when the transplant coordinator approached her a second time and told her there were more than 400 people on the organ donation waiting list.

“First, as a mother, I didn’t want my child to do this surgery. But I changed my perspective to think, other (children’s) mothers would probably be like me, also in pain waiting for a miracle for their children,” Madam Soo said.

After thinking deeply on the issue, she decided to donate Isaac’s organs.

She said Isaac would have wanted to do so because he was a kind child who wanted to help others, and because of his religious upbringing. “Based on my understanding of my son, he would be willing (to donate).

“I wanted Isaac to be many people’s blessing,” said Madam Soo.

Madam Soo added that she did not blame the school for the incident.

“This is to me an accident, he was such a healthy child. Nobody knew he had heart problems and he never had any incidents before.”

Isaac’s physical education teacher, who visited the wake on May 27, had tried to resuscitate Isaac on the fateful day and Madam Soo said he had done his best.

Isaac, who was the youngest of three brothers, had been in the Boys’ Brigade and enjoyed playing badminton with his friends. He was laid to rest in his Boys’ Brigade uniform and surrounded by the uniformed group’s memorabilia. His wake is being held at a pavilion at 754A Woodlands Circle.