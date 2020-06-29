'I thought I was going to die at the hands of my boyfriend'

After a long period of therapy, Ms Rachel Lim En Hui, 28, is still haunted by memories of a night three years ago - when her doctor boyfriend bashed parts of her face in after she refused to have sex with him after a night of merrymaking.

What has also remained with her till today is that she had stayed with him despite two previous assault attempts.

"It's not that easy to just walk away from an abusive relationship: I covered up for him and justified his behaviour," she said, looking back on the relationship.

Last Wednesday, this chapter in her life came to a close when her then boyfriend, Clarence Teo Shun Jie, now 35, was sentenced to three years, six months and two weeks' jail and four strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to assault charges. He was also fined $4,000.

The Singapore Medical Council's registry of doctors shows that Teo is still a medical practitioner, with his last known role being a locum - a stand-in doctor - at a clinic. The council had not responded, as of press time, to queries on whether it will be taking action against Teo.

Ms Lim, a freelance writer and content strategist, is among more than 1,000 victims of abuse whom the Centre for Promoting Alternatives to Violence (Pave) sees every year.

But she is one of the rare ones who have decided to go public, detailing what exactly happened when her boyfriend assaulted her, and why she did not leave him even when all the red flags were there.

On Aug 26, 2017, the couple - who started dating in February that year after meeting on dating app Coffee Meets Bagel and feeling an "instant connection" - had returned to Teo's Redhill flat after a night out. Teo was in a good mood until Ms Lim declined to have sex with him, after which "it was like a switch in his head flipped", she said.

"We were actually having a fun night outside, and I thought it was safe for me to reject his demands. I thought he would respect me," she said.

But that was not the case, as Teo rained blows on her face repeatedly, even as she screamed for help while begging him to stop.

She also remembered Teo grabbing her hair when she tried to escape and locking the door, and smashing her phone when she scrambled for it.

Police officers and medics arrived on the scene after his father, Mr Teo Kim Poh, who is in his 60s, called the police at 4.12am.

NOT EASY TO WALK AWAY It's not that easy to just walk away from an abusive relationship: I covered up for him and justified his behaviour. MS RACHEL LIM EN HUI

SUPERFICIAL FUN When times were good, it could be very fun. But I didn't realise how unhealthy the relationship was because I mistook those moments of superficial joy for real happiness. MS LIM

FORGIVEN I have not received any apology from Clarence. But I knew I had completely forgiven him when I was able to pray for his well-being. MS LIM

HELPLINES

Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware): 1800-777-5555 Care Corner Project StART: 6476-1482 Pave Integrated Services for Individual and Family Protection: 6555-0390 Trans Safe Centre: 6449-9088

Ms Lim ended up in Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for 21 days. Her face was swollen and bloodied, with multiple facial fractures making it hard for her to open her eyes.

"I feared for my life. When he was punching me, I thought: 'This is it, I'm going to die at his hands,'" Ms Lim told The Straits Times in an interview.

Teo's father told the court during the trial last November that while he told his son he "felt bad" for calling the police, he had "no choice, knowing that Rachel is hurt".

The older man and Ms Lim have had no contact since.

That was the third time that Teo had assaulted Ms Lim. He first punched her in the face at his flat after a tiff on March 12, 2017, but after many apologies from him, she said, she decided to give him another chance.

The relationship was a volatile one: He peppered his descriptions of her with derogatory expletives, and would call and text her close to 100 times when she failed to reply him within half an hour.

He hit her again over two weeks later, on March 30, after accosting her on her way to work.

Ms Lim had threatened to break up with him and was not answering his calls.

But, again, she took him back, despite her godmother and friends encouraging her to leave Teo.

"At that point, I even felt misunderstood by friends who were uncomfortable with our relationship, thinking that 'if you were really my friend, you would understand why I'm choosing to stay'," Ms Lim said.

"When times were good, it could be very fun. But I didn't realise how unhealthy the relationship was because I mistook those moments of superficial joy for real happiness."

After the third assault attempt, Ms Lim started going to group counselling sessions at Pave in October 2017.

A medical social worker at SGH had suggested that she attend the sessions, and she now credits the assistance and counselling from Pave as a key reason for her recovery.

Said a Pave spokesman: "Breaking the secret of violence is really important. Taking the first step to seek help takes courage. Nobody deserves to be abused and help is available. Coming forward is not a sign of weakness; it takes strength."

Ms Lim said she has moved on. She is in a new, healthy relationship with a man whom she describes as "her best friend".

She speaks openly and honestly about the violence to her boyfriend - who works in the music industry - and she described him as respectful, kind and patient, noting that these are qualities she now finds extremely important in a man.

"I have not received any apology from Clarence. But I knew I had completely forgiven him when I was able to pray for his well-being," she said.