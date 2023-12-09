‘I thought I could make it in time, like the last one’: Woman gives birth in private-hire car

SINGAPORE – She had thought she could take a private-hire car after her contractions started and still make it in time to the hospital to give birth.

After all, as Madam Siti Nur Shafiatul told The Straits Times, she did just that for her second child about 18 months ago.

But her third child – a boy – could not wait, and was born on Dec 6 in a private-hire car just one traffic junction away from the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The baby was originally due on Dec 13, and the 30-year-old mother had a scheduled medical check-up on Dec 6, but she suddenly felt contractions after she woke at 7.30am.

She asked her husband to take their two boys – aged two years and 18 months, respectively – to school while she called for a car via Grab to go to the hospital.

Madam Shafiatul, who prefers to be known as Madam Atul, said she struggled to walk downstairs from her Choa Chu Kang home when the car arrived at 9am.

She recalled that the driver was caring, comforting her and keeping an eye on her throughout the 40-minute journey.

They were one traffic junction away from the hospital in the Novena area when she realised that they would not make it in time.

“I’m sorry, the baby is coming out,” said Madam Atul, who used to work in the childcare industry but is taking a break to care for her children.

She said she panicked, not knowing what to do. She looked around and grabbed the handlebars of the doors, and the baby came out right after her water bag burst.

“I didn’t expect the baby to come so fast. Because with my second child, I managed to take the Grab (car) and gave birth in the hospital,” she said, laughing, as she recalled the day.

“So I thought maybe this one would also be the same.

“When we reached the hospital, the baby was already in my hands, and the umbilical cord was already hanging out.”

The driver immediately went to look for help when they reached the hospital, she said, and she asked a passer-by who came to the car to check on her to call her husband.