‘I think people deserve to vote’: George Goh confident he will qualify for presidential election

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans must be given a chance to vote in the upcoming presidential election, said entrepreneur George Goh on Tuesday, adding that he was confident he would qualify for the race.

He spoke to the media at a doorstop interview outside the Elections Department (ELD) at Novena, after picking up an application form for a certificate of eligibility, which is available at the ELD from Tuesday.

His wife Lysa Sumali and four children turned up with him at around 10am. A group of around 50 of his supporters, wearing red T-shirts, arrived about half an hour earlier.

Mr Goh, 63, who is group executive chairman of Ossia International, a distributor and retailer of consumer products, said: “(If) you look at the last five Presidential Elections, three (were) walkovers... I think the people deserve it to vote for their President... so I’m coming forward.

“When I started, I didn’t have anything, but this land has given me a lot. It’s time for me to serve the nation... Today, I want to give my people a choice.”

He cited his role as an “independent” entrepreneur for over 41 years, adding that he has not been linked to any government-linked company or political party.

Responding to a question from the media on chatter that he may not qualify, he said he has put together a team of professionals, including his auditor, accountant and lawyer, “to discuss eligibility”. He added: “I believe I am qualified.”

“In due course, I will submit the number of companies I founded, incorporated, am a shareholder of, a founding member... I’ll put (them) together and submit to the Presidential Elections Committee.”

Mr Goh had on Monday announced his bid for the presidency in a press release, ending several months of speculation.

His potential competitor at the upcoming poll is Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who announced on June 8 that he would be resigning from Government and the People’s Action Party on July 7 to contest in the election.

Mr Goh was the non-resident ambassador to Morocco, a post he has held since 2017. He was renewed for a second term as ambassador in September 2020.

On Monday, he said that he had tendered his resignation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to ensure his independence as a candidate.