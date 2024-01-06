‘I now proudly declare myself as Hinghwa’: New clan group member

SINGAPORE – Growing up, Ms Catherine Yeow perceived the Hinghwa community as small and relatively unknown in Singapore.

Frequently met with puzzled expressions when identifying herself as Hinghwa, she often ended up using the more familiar Hokkien label instead.

However, this changed after she met Mr Fong Chi Chung, president of the Singapore Puxian (Hinghwa) Network, while providing recruitment services for the regional expansion of his restaurant chain Putien Holdings.

He invited her to join the association to reconnect with her roots and heritage.

In September 2022, Ms Yeow became a member of the Puxian network, one of the newest clan associations in Singapore.

The 53-year-old managing director (Singapore & Thailand) of executive search company HRnet One is a third-generation Hinghwa, with her grandparents and parents being migrants from Putian, a coastal city in the south-east of Fujian province in China.

“I now proudly declare myself as Hinghwa, taking every opportunity to share with others who we are and our origins,” she said.

“Despite growing up in a Hinghwa family, my knowledge about our culture and origins was limited, confined mostly to the delicious Hinghwa dishes my grandma and mum prepared,” she said.

The Hinghwas first arrived in Singapore in the late 19th century from Putian, also known as Henghua or Henghwa, Hin Ann or Puxian. According to the Census of Population 2020, there are about 27,000 Hinghwa people here.

The Singapore Puxian (Hinghwa) Network, which was inaugurated in 2021, has about 700 members.

Ms Yeow is actively involved in two upcoming projects: the inaugural Hinghwa Food and Cultural Festival from March 12 to 17 at Ngee Ann City’s Civic Plaza, and Travel to Putian, a collaboration with Chan Brothers Travel to help people rediscover their roots in 2024.

Like the Hinghwa network, other clan associations are also taking steps to recruit members and narrow the gap between immigrants and locals.

More clan members

A survey conducted in 2021 by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA), which had 241 member associations at the time, found that membership had increased.

It recorded growth of 12 per cent – or 9,057 new members – since 2018 for the 158 clan associations which took part in its survey. SFCCA, now with 245 members, will be conducting its latest survey later in 2024.

Clan associations are attracting new blood by engaging in more charity work and refreshing their buildings, amenities or image. They also allow young people to showcase their talent, including leadership and organisational skills.

Said SFCCA president Thomas Chua: “It’s important to pass on our legacy through leadership renewal. To attract the younger generation, we must cultivate an environment that embraces change and empowers them to lead with purpose and dedication.”