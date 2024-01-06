‘I now proudly declare myself as Hinghwa’: New clan group member

SINGAPORE – Growing up, Ms Catherine Yeow perceived the Hinghwa community as small and relatively unknown in Singapore.
Frequently met with puzzled expressions when identifying herself as Hinghwa, she often ended up using the more familiar Hokkien label instead.
However, this changed after she met Mr Fong Chi Chung, president of the Singapore Puxian (Hinghwa) Network, while providing recruitment services for the regional expansion of his restaurant chain Putien Holdings.
He invited her to join the association to reconnect with her roots and heritage.
In September 2022, Ms Yeow became a member of the Puxian network, one of the newest clan associations in Singapore.
The 53-year-old managing director (Singapore & Thailand) of executive search company HRnet One is a third-generation Hinghwa, with her grandparents and parents being migrants from Putian, a coastal city in the south-east of Fujian province in China.
“I now proudly declare myself as Hinghwa, taking every opportunity to share with others who we are and our origins,” she said.
“Despite growing up in a Hinghwa family, my knowledge about our culture and origins was limited, confined mostly to the delicious Hinghwa dishes my grandma and mum prepared,” she said.
The Hinghwas first arrived in Singapore in the late 19th century from Putian, also known as Henghua or Henghwa, Hin Ann or Puxian. According to the Census of Population 2020, there are about 27,000 Hinghwa people here.
The Singapore Puxian (Hinghwa) Network, which was inaugurated in 2021, has about 700 members.
Ms Yeow is actively involved in two upcoming projects: the inaugural Hinghwa Food and Cultural Festival from March 12 to 17 at Ngee Ann City’s Civic Plaza, and Travel to Putian, a collaboration with Chan Brothers Travel to help people rediscover their roots in 2024.
Like the Hinghwa network, other clan associations are also taking steps to recruit members and narrow the gap between immigrants and locals.
More clan members
A survey conducted in 2021 by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA), which had 241 member associations at the time, found that membership had increased.
It recorded growth of 12 per cent – or 9,057 new members – since 2018 for the 158 clan associations which took part in its survey. SFCCA, now with 245 members, will be conducting its latest survey later in 2024.
Clan associations are attracting new blood by engaging in more charity work and refreshing their buildings, amenities or image. They also allow young people to showcase their talent, including leadership and organisational skills.
Said SFCCA president Thomas Chua: “It’s important to pass on our legacy through leadership renewal. To attract the younger generation, we must cultivate an environment that embraces change and empowers them to lead with purpose and dedication.”
Mr Kua Bak Lim, a historian who is an SFCCA council member and chairman of its research committee, noted that there is an increasing demand from younger, English-educated members for help from SFCCA to find out more about the history of their clan associations or ancestors. Many people start thinking about their roots when they are about 45 or slightly older, he observed.
“Today, clan associations have evolved from the traditional roles of helping immigrants find jobs and accommodation, to being a cultural protector,” he said. “And the hallmark of overseas Chinese culture is adaptability. For survival, it can change and adapt itself to suit local situations.”
He added:“While some clans may dwindle or die, there are still many which are growing from strength to strength. Clan associations are an integral part of overseas Chinese culture, and culture will prevail.”
Integration of locals and new immigrants
New immigrants join clan associations to integrate into Singapore society, and their contributions in turn can help sustain and revive their clans, said Mr Kua.
Ms Yeow has witnessed the strong integration between new Hinghwa immigrants and locals.
“Although the way of doing things and cultural differences are obvious, everyone can seek common ground while reserving differences, cooperate with each other, and do things well together,” she said.
Mr Fong, who chairs her clan group, said the association was established to unite locals of Hinghwa heritage and new immigrants, so that they can jointly promote Hinghwa culture and values.
“We will also assist new immigrants to familiarise themselves with Singapore and better integrate into the local society,” said Mr Fong, who came to Singapore more than 20 years ago.
Another clan association, Chin Kang Huay Kuan, helps natives and immigrants bond over karaoke, pub hopping, sports and community work.
The association was established in 1918 by immigrants from Jinjiang city in southern Fujian province.
About 20 per cent of its 1,240 members are young people aged 18 to 45, while 10 per cent are new immigrants.
Its heritage gallery, a modern facility which opened in its Bukit Pasoh building in October, will be introducing educational and leisure programmes to attract participants. It has been organising community projects in aid of the poor and needy, and festive celebrations that encourage intergenerational bonding. It relies on social media platforms to attract and recruit younger members.
Mr Steven Shi, an immigrant from Jinjiang, is an executive committee member.
The 37-year-old Singapore permanent resident arrived in Singapore 14 years ago, and has been with the group for about eight years.
“Joining the clan helps me widen my social network and hone my leadership skills,” said the principal data and artificial intelligence engineering manager with data tech company Handshakes. “There are many successful role models in the clan whom I can learn from.”
He added: “There is no clear distinction between new immigrants and locals in the clan as we all share the same ancestry.”