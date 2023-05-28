‘I’m so afraid he will end up like me’: Inmate wants to be a better dad to young son

SINGAPORE - One of John’s biggest fears is that his four-year-old son will end up like him – having led a life wasted on drugs, gangs and going in and out of jail.

The 38-year-old has been behind bars for the past four years for drug trafficking. It is the third time he ran afoul of the law. His previous offences were drug-related and theft.

“My biggest fear is that, one day, I have to visit my son in jail. That will mean that I have not been a good father,” John (not his real name) told The Straits Times from Changi Prison Complex.

“I worry about my son, as both his parents are not around for him. I’m so afraid he will end up like me,” he said in Mandarin.

The primary school dropout started his drug habit in his teens.

Shortly after he was jailed on his current sentence, his former girlfriend gave birth to their son, but they have since broken up. His mother, a housewife, is now raising his son.

The birth of his son made him realise the folly of his old ways, and motivated him to turn over a new leaf. But John, who will be released in June, feels ill-equipped to be a good father.

“I feel sad and guilty that my relationship with my son is distant,” he said. “I don’t know how to teach him. I don’t know how to be a father. But I want to try my best to be a good father.”

And so he is thankful for the Dear Papa programme run by New Life Stories, a charity that works to prevent intergenerational incarceration.

It started the 20-week programme in 2021 to help inmates reconnect with their children and to build a relationship with them.

The charity’s co-founder Saleemah Ismail said it is critical that children feel loved and wanted by their fathers, or it could affect them emotionally and mentally.

The charity also hopes that by working with inmates and their families to deal with the problems they face, this would help prevent their children from getting into trouble with the law.

Ms Saleemah said some of these children have never even met their fathers in person, or have never seen a photo of the men. A few have both their fathers and mothers in jail.

“Even before they went to jail, many of the fathers were already absent from their children’s lives,” Ms Saleemah said.

“Every child we spoke to – they say they want to have a father (in their lives), even though some have never experienced having a father before.”

One unique component of the programme is that the fathers read and record stories to their children on MP3 players. The charity’s staff then pass the recordings to the children, so they can hear their fathers’ voices.

The fathers also get to write letters and their own stories for their children, as a way to show their love and teach the children values or life lessons.