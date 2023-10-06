‘I’m no hero’: 23-year-old is among those who saved lives with their bone marrow

SINGAPORE – She may be only 23 years old, but Ms Qurratu’aini Abdul Rashid has already saved a life.

The content executive in an advertising agency donated her bone marrow to an unknown recipient about one to two years ago. She had registered herself with the Bone Marrow Donor Programme (BMDP) when she was 18, during a recruitment roadshow at ITE College Central where she was studying.

When BMDP called to inform her that she was a potential donor about four years later, she was caught by surprise.

“I didn’t expect to have a match so quickly,” she told The Straits Times. “Even now, I’m still taken aback that I’m a match to a total stranger.”

She underwent some health checks, which showed that she was low on iron and had to take some iron pills. While her parents were concerned about her donation, they supported her decision.

On the day itself, she was admitted into a hospital where peripheral blood stem cells (PBSC) were collected from her. She was fully awake during the whole procedure, which took about eight hours.

She said it was “neither scary nor life-threatening”. There was no pain, just some discomfort on her right elbow where the needle was inserted.

“I’m no hero,” Ms Qurratu’aini added. “I’m just glad I could help save someone.”

BMDP marks its 30th anniversary this year. Established in 1993 by Mr Gerald Loong and his wife after they lost their young son to leukaemia, it is the first and only marrow donor registry in Singapore.

For patients with leukaemia, lymphoma and other blood-related diseases with no suitable family donors, finding an unrelated donor match is their last hope of survival. BMDP has helped to save 1,033 lives in the past 30 years.

Ms Tamil Selvi, a customer service specialist, is another marrow donor who has saved a life.

She signed up with BMDP six years ago at a roadshow, and was informed that she was a match to a patient about a year later. She said “yes” without hesitation.

The 50-year-old said:“If I am able to save a life again, I will be delighted to do that.”