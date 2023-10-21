‘I’m agile’ says 71-year-old woman told to sit on lower level by double-decker bus driver

SINGAPORE - For the last three years, retired civil servant Julia d’Silva has sat on the upper deck of a Tower Transit bus during her daily commute from Clementi to the city.

On Friday, however, the 71-year-old was told by the service 106 bus driver to find a seat on the lower deck instead.

It was only after Ms d’Silva told him that she has been sitting upstairs for years that the bus driver let her go up to the upper deck - where she likes to sit and read during the ride.

In a Facebook post on Friday, she said the bus driver told her that he had to tell senior citizens not to sit on the upper deck for their safety because it was a “company directive”.

“I should have told him I was going to the gym to lift weights!” she added.

Apart from hitting the gym twice a week, she also heads into town to visit places like the library and museum, she added.

In response to queries, a Tower Transit spokesman said the operator has always encouraged “vulnerable passengers” to sit on the lower deck, but efforts have “become more concerted over time as the population ages”.

He added that Tower Transit bus drivers encourage seniors, pregnant women and people with mobility challenges to stay seated when the bus is moving, and to take seats on the lower deck so that they don’t fall going up and down the stairs.

“We’ve always done it, but we’re putting out more reminders these days,” he said.

The move is part of efforts by public transport operators to reduce accidents on board.

Transport operator SBS Transit spokesman Grace Wu said it also encourages elderly commuters to sit on the lower deck as part of its “Travel Safe” campaign that was launched just before the pandemic. It now organises monthly roadshows at bus interchanges to promote the message, along with other good travel habits.

“Passenger safety is of the utmost importance to us,” she added.

Though Ms d’Silva was “puzzled and amused” by Friday’s incident, she said she appreciates how transport operators are looking out for seniors.

“It’s good to protect frail seniors,” she said. However, not all older folk should be viewed as frail and weak, she added.

Ms d’Silva has been hitting the gym to do weight training and pilates every week for more than 10 years.