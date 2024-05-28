‘I just want to go home’: What the SQ321 turbulence incident left in its wake one week on

SQ321 – one of SIA’s four daily services from London to Singapore – was cruising high above the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar on the afternoon of May 21.

The jet had completed more than three-quarters of its 13-hour journey from the British capital, and a meal service was under way. Until then, the flight had been, in a passenger’s words, “quite smooth”.

But, in an instant, everything changed.

For more than a minute, the wide-body aircraft with 211 passengers and 18 crew members found itself in the grip of extreme turbulence, sending unrestrained passengers airborne as the plane was swept into rapid climbs and drops.

The mayhem left a chaotic cabin in its wake, claiming the life of a 73-year-old British man, who was said to have suffered a heart attack, and injuring dozens more. It was SIA’s first fatal aviation accident since the SQ006 crash in Taiwan in 2000, which killed 83.

A week after the ordeal forced the Boeing 777-300ER to divert to Bangkok, 34 passengers remain hospitalised in the Thai capital. All injured crew members had returned to Singapore as at May 27.

As the passengers and crew come to terms with the harrowing experience, investigators are poring over data from the jet’s cockpit voice and flight data recorders to try to stitch together what happened.

The SIA plane, a 16-year-old workhorse, is back at Changi Airport. It was cleared to leave Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport five days after the incident, which hogged headlines around the world for days.