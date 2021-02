SINGAPORE - When they got a call from the Traffic Police about an accident involving their son on Saturday morning, they thought it was a fender bender and he needed bailing out.

Mr Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, who turned 26 on Dec 29 last year, did not have a driver's licence and was not into fast cars like some of his peers, his father told The Straits Times at their four-room flat in southern Singapore on Monday (Feb 15).