‘I had no lump or pain’: Free breast cancer screenings in north-east draw 600 women, 12 had abnormal results

SINGAPORE - Even though she has a family history of cancer, Madam Lim Sok Choo had not been screened for breast cancer for several years.

In August, she saw a flyer advertising a free mammogram at the lift lobby of her flat in Anchorvale and decided to sign up.

A few days after her mammogram at Sengkang Polyclinic in September, she received a call to do a re-test in October. A biopsy later found she had Stage 0 breast cancer, which is localised within the breast ducts.

“I had no lump, no pain, nothing at all,” said the 67-year-old, who worked part-time in sales before her diagnosis.

But after surgery to remove the tumour inside her breast ducts, a further test found the cancer to be Stage 1, as it affected lymph nodes close to her left breast. She went for a second operation, and is due to begin radiation therapy once her wound from surgery heals in order to destroy any remaining cancer cells.

Madam Lim is one of two cases of breast cancer picked up by a new breast cancer screening programme by the North East Community Development Council (CDC). Started in May 2023, the one-year programme aims to help lower-income women in the district with early detection of breast cancer, and to support those diagnosed. It is the only such programme among the five CDCs.

Some 600 residents have gone for the free screening, with 2 per cent – or about 12 cases – flagged for follow-up tests.

Under the programme, those diagnosed with breast cancer are entitled to a total of $10,000 in financial aid, including $5,000 in cost-of-living assistance and up to $5,000 in out-of-pocket assistance. Of the out-of-pocket assistance, Madam Lim has received $469 so far to help reimburse her medical expenses.

“It’s definitely helped me be less worried, that we will get help and won’t incur humongous charges.”

North East CDC collaborated with SingHealth on the North East Cancer Warrior Support Scheme.

North East District Mayor Desmond Choo said the initiative came about as breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among Singaporean women, forming almost a third of new cancer cases diagnosed between 2016 and 2020.

“We wanted a fresh look at potential solutions to improving screening rates,” he said, adding that the council wanted to develop an initiative complementary to breast cancer awareness programmes by the National Cancer Centre Singapore and Health Promotion Board (HPB).

“(The programme) focuses on encouraging women to take charge of their health… It also aims to alleviate fears and misconceptions surrounding the screening process,” he added.

He cited challenges to getting some women to get mammograms, such as religious beliefs and modesty concerns among Muslim women, and older women associating radiation from X-rays with cancer, or believing that mammograms are unnecessary without a family history of breast cancer.

“We’re targeting groups of residents where mammogram screening rates are historically low. And now that we’ve encouraged them to come on board, even if the test is negative, now they know there’s a process of helping them and I hope they can make it a way of life.”