SINGAPORE - He may have spent a record US$69 million (S$93 million) worth of cryptocurrency on a piece of digital art, but entrepreneur Vignesh Sundaresan insists he is just an "ordinary" man with no real estate to his name - at least not in the "real world".

"I don't have a car, I don't have a house. I am a minimalist," says the 32-year-old, whom The Sunday Times met on Saturday (March 20) for dinner at his favourite restaurant in Little India. The bachelor rents a condominium nearby.