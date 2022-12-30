‘I don’t fully close the bathroom door anymore’: S’pore woman stuck in penthouse toilet for 4 days

SINGAPORE – When she ended up trapped in her windowless bathroom, Ms Yang had only water from her tap for sustenance, and caught whatever sleep she could get while seated on the toilet bowl.

The 31-year-old Singaporean, who declined to reveal her full name, was unable to call for help during her four-day ordeal, as she did not have her mobile phone with her. “I’d just quell my hunger pangs with water, which I had plenty of,” she said.

Ms Yang, who has been living alone in her two-storey condominium penthouse near Beauty World in Bukit Timah for the past year, told The Straits Times that a few days before she got stuck in the bathroom, she had noticed that the door’s handle felt a little loose, but had not thought much of it.

On Nov 24, when she entered the bathroom and was closing the door, the handle became dislodged. She put it aside and took a shower. It was only after she was done that she realised that the door could no longer be opened and that she was trapped.

Worry had not set in then. “I message my parents every day because they are in China, so they will notice if I disappear, and I know that they will take action,” she said.

But it turned out to be a long wait for help.

Over the next few days, she knocked on the bathroom door loudly, especially in the early morning, hoping someone would notice. “But no one did,” she said, adding that she would knock harder whenever she heard the doorbell ringing.

In between her attempts to free herself, she thought about her family and work, and solutions to prevent a similar incident in the future, she said.

Her spirits were down whenever she heard her pet parrot singing outside.

Her lucky break came when the police came to her apartment to investigate her disappearance.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Senior Staff Sergeant Ibnu Musalli and Sergeant Miqdad Fisall recounted how they responded to a call for help from Ms Yang’s relative on the evening of Nov 27.

The relative had been worried as Ms Yang had been uncontactable for four days. When he went to her apartment to check, there was no response, and Ms Yang was unreachable on her mobile phone.

When the two officers arrived at the estate, neighbours told them they had not seen her for days either, while delivery parcels were left strewn outside her house.