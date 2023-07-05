‘I didn’t have friends I could talk to’: Foreign spouse recounts financial abuse by ex-husband

SINGAPORE - When Ms Bayu, 40, relocated from Indonesia to Singapore after getting married to her Singaporean beau in 2005, she expected to live out the rest of her days happy and in love.

Instead, she felt helpless and cut off from the outside world, once her then husband revealed his true colours.

He restricted her financial access, told her how to dress, and discouraged her from going out.

Whenever she asked to use his phone to call her family, he would ask: “What for?”

She told The Straits Times: “At the beginning, because my love for him was so big, it conquered everything else. I thought he wanted the best for me. I thought he was telling me those things for my own good.”

As she did not work and her then spouse controlled their finances, she felt powerless. “I didn’t have friends I could talk to, he was the only one close to me. So I felt that I needed to listen to what he said, since I was his wife,” she said.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said in Parliament on Tuesday that the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) had considered whether to include financial abuse in the definition of family violence.

She said that financial abuse is a complex issue and subject to different interpretations, and the ministry is working to further study this.

The Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations (SCWO) surveyed 50 women from among its past and present beneficiaries between 2019 and 2023, and found that half of them experienced financial abuse in their marriages.

In financial abuse cases, perpetrators assert power and control over their victims by restricting their access to finances, and their ability to acquire economic resources. This makes it hard for them to be financially self-sufficient.

SCWO deputy chief executive Lorraine Lim told ST that financial abuse is a form of emotional and psychological violence that may start off subtly, and increase in intensity over time.

Some common methods that abusers use to gain financial control over their partners include running up large amounts of debt on joint accounts, manipulating the divorce process by hiding or not disclosing assets, denying the victim access to bank accounts, and withholding or controlling money and assets.