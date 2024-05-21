I could never be a great leader because I’m not selfless enough: Ho Kwon Ping

SINGAPORE - Respect – it is what a good leader must earn, and this is a fundamental point for Singapore’s political leadership, said Mr Ho Kwon Ping, founder and executive chairman of Banyan Tree Holdings.

“You get it in the beginning by appointment, as I got it, as a minister would get it. But whether you continue to command that respect – that’s the question,” said the 72-year-old in his new book, Behind The Banyan: Ho Kwon Ping On Building A Global Brand.

“Your employees will always say you have it because they’re your employees. And for ministers, citizens will always respect them because of their office,” he added. “We’re all very polite people in Asia. We’re not going to rail against our leaders. But (do) we really respect them?”

This and other meditations on leadership and entrepreneurship are distilled in the rebel-turned-businessman’s new book, written over three years, starting from the Covid-19 pandemic, with author Aaron Low, 44, a partner of content and communications agency The Nutgraf.

“What I guess drives me is a sense that we’re not on this earth to waste time, or just sleepwalking through life,” he said at the launch of the 288-page book at the Singapore Management University (SMU) on May 21, which coincided with the 47th wedding anniversary of Mr Ho and his wife, Ms Claire Chiang.

He famously turned down a $1.6 billion offer from an American private equity firm in 2006 to buy him out. He felt that it was more important to create something lasting and leave a positive impact on the community.

For Banyan Tree, this includes striving for sustainability from its early days (even before the word became popular), and making a difference in the lives of the “associates” (employees).

“When you see that, in your own small way, you can make an impact on so many people’s lives, I think that’s hugely rewarding,” he said, sharing how his former and existing employees have thanked him because they could now afford a motorbike or a house.

The book recounts how Mr Ho steered Banyan Tree through many ups and downs, including during the pandemic when it had to operate with zero occupancy at many of its properties.

It comes as Banyan Group, the luxury hospitality business that Mr Ho founded with his wife, marks its 30th anniversary in 2024, with a workforce exceeding 10,000 people. It has about 85 hotels now, and aims to open its 100th around 2025.

While best known for his business chops, Mr Ho has over the decades also become one of the Republic’s public intellectuals. He founded and led SMU as chairman for 25 years, and was the first Institute of Policy Studies’ S R Nathan Fellow for the Study of Singapore.

For his contributions to Singapore, Mr Ho is among a small group of people to receive both the Meritorious Service Medal and the Distinguished Service Order.

Mr Ho argued that selflessness is crucial for great leadership.

While many people, including himself, can be good leaders to varying degrees, he said he could never be a “great” leader, which requires a much larger amount of selflessness than he is willing to give.

“One of the reasons why Lee Kuan Yew was so admired and respected, although he was hardly a very likeable person, was because he was selfless,” he said.

“I’ve had several occasions where I had to sit down with him and others, and he is not the kind of guy you want to hang around with at happy hour.”