‘I collected items to fill up emptiness’: Loss, stress at root of hoarding problem, say volunteers

SINGAPORE – When her only child died 15 years ago, Salma (not her real name) started collecting items that she felt her daughter might have wanted if she were alive.

The housewife, 57, told The Straits Times that she could not accept the death of her daughter, who was in her teens when she took her own life.

Salma, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2018, said: “When my daughter died, her room looked empty. So I filled the space up.”

She added that initially, her husband, a 60-year-old aircraft technician, did not stop her from buying items in memory of her late daughter. Like her, he too was devastated by their loss.

Over the years, she started buying perishable items like fruit and snacks that her daughter had liked, and placed them in the girl’s room, in the hope that her “daughter’s spirit would eat it”.

But because she sometimes forgot that she had left food in her daughter’s room, the edible items ended up rotting and attracting flies, maggots, lizards and cockroaches, she said.

Her husband’s pleas for her to stop only led to arguments between the two, Salma said.

Soon, the room got messy, dirty and infested with pests.

Salma, however, did not stop hoarding. Instead, she started storing things in the living room and the other bedroom in her three-room flat in Toa Payoh.

Salma’s life changed one evening when her husband refused to return home after work.

“He said he cannot come back home anymore when he cannot see the floor under all that mess,” she said.

It was then that she realised that she had a real problem.

Salma said that she cleared small parts of her home daily for two months. However, she started sliding back into her habit of collecting items. Unable to complete that Herculean task alone, she approached a volunteer group for help to clean her home.

“Watching my daughter’s room getting cleaned was the most difficult thing in my life,” Salma said. She added that attending monthly check-ups with her psychiatrist and consuming her medication following a strict schedule have helped keep her hoarding habit at bay.