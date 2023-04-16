‘I cannot measure what I have lost’ says woman assaulted by ex-movie mogul Weinstein in rape attempt

SINGAPORE - In a voice soft and sad, Ms Rowena Chiu says she cannot measure what she has lost.
“I lost a monumental amount. I lost not only my childhood but my dignity, my boyfriend, my sense of safety, my friends and my family. I think a lot of that loss still sits with me today. I’m not the same person I was before the assault,” says the 48-year-old management consultant.
The assault – it was attempted rape – took place in 1998 when she was a 24-year-old assistant at Hollywood film company Miramax. The perpetrator? Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
She and her supervisor’s attempts to report him to his superiors, however, did not turn out the way they expected. They found themselves pressured into accepting a settlement of £125,000 each and signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) which forbade them from talking not just to family and friends, but also doctors, therapists and media companies, including those which had not been set up.
“Our lawyer said to us on the day we signed the NDA, ‘You must treat this time in your life as a black hole’.”
For two decades, the secret hung like an albatross around her neck. The despair was so consuming that she attempted suicide twice.
But in 2019, she joined more than 150 women – including famous names such as actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett – who accused the Hollywood producer of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to rape.
In so doing, she became part of the #MeToo movement that has landed the 70-year-old – once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood – behind bars, probably for the rest of his life.
Weinstein was sentenced in March 2020 to 23 years in prison in New York. In February 2023, he was handed another 16 years in jail after a Los Angeles court convicted him on three charges of rape and sexual assault.
“The single thing that I hope the #MeToo movment will achieve is that it will lift the lid of guilt and shame on women coming forward with these stories,” Ms Chiu says.
It explains why she is set on continuing the work of the movement by giving talks about her experience.
“This is not a movement about one person. It’s about whether we can make legal and political change on a much wider level,” says the articulate woman who held an 80-strong audience spellbound during a session entitled Survivor Empowerment at the 1880 Members Club in Robertson Quay last week.
Ms Chiu, who grew up in Britain, now lives in California with her husband, an Australian Chinese tech professional, and their four children – two boys and two girls – aged between six and 13.
Her father and mother – from Qingdao and Chaozhou in China respectively – had met as university students in England and settled there after getting married. Ms Chiu, who has a younger sister, spent most of her childhood in Maidenhead, a town near Windsor.
Sitting in a private room at 1880, she says in her crisp English accent: “I grew up in a predominantly white community. I was the only person of any colour in my school for quite a few years.”
Growing up British Chinese in the 1980s was difficult, she says. Throughout her primary and secondary school years, she was bullied. “Girls broke into my locker, tore up my homework, dropped worms down my bag and tore socks off my feet,” she recalls. “My parents did complain to the staff, but there was very much an attitude of ‘she just has to get on with it’.”
It did not do much for her self-confidence.
“I think I internalised the message that I wasn’t very important, my story wasn’t important. Even as an adult, even as it pertains to the #MeToo movement, it was harder for me to come forward than some of my counterparts.”
She adapted by being silent and reading voraciously so that she could disappear into fictional worlds.
“That is a reason why I ended up being very drawn to the film industry because it was an industry of people creating imaginary worlds,” says Ms Chiu.
After completing her A levels in 1992, she took a gap year and went to Hong Kong. Among other things, she taught English and modelled for fashion brands, including G2000 and Giordano, before backpacking around Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.
She returned to Britain to read English literature at Oxford University in 1993, but not before grappling with some obstacles.
“My school didn’t actually allow me to apply to Oxford to read English. They told my parents that someone who did not grow up steeped in that culture could not have a full understanding of their literature,” says Ms Chiu, who got around the obstacle by applying to read history and transferring to English a year later.
As an undergraduate, she produced about 30 plays and was president of the Oxford University Drama Society and vice-president of the Oxford University Film Foundation. Upon graduation in 1996, she came to Singapore with her then boyfriend who had to do his national service. She spent more than a year in Singapore and the region volunteering and working with theatre groups such as Wild Rice, and on TV productions, including Under One Roof.
After returning to Britain again in 1997, she found a job as an assistant at ICM, a Hollywood talent agency. Six months later, she was beyond elated when she was hired by the Miramax office in London to assist Ms Zelda Perkins, Weinstein’s personal assistant at that time.
The annual salary – £18,000 – was paltry, especially when she had turned down offers from banks and law firms paying three times more. But a job with Miramax was not just cool, it “was the pinnacle of what you wanted to achieve if you were an ambitious young person working in film”.
“I think there was nobody in the 1990s who had not heard of Harvey Weinstein. He had been the producer on huge pictures like Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs and Shakespeare In Love. There wasn’t a single university student then who didn’t have a film poster from Miramax on their wall,” she recalls.
His fearsome reputation was not unknown to her.
“I had certainly heard that he had a legendary temper, that his anger was unparalleled. We had all heard stories of him throwing things at people and stamping cigarettes out on the arms of male assistants. Some of these stories may have been true, some not. But it was part of his mystique, that he was a person who had so much power, that he could do whatever he wanted.”
She remembers the first time she met Weinstein. In a small London screening room watching the romantic comedy Shakespeare In Love, he had barked at her to sit in front of him. Fearing that she might be blocking him, she tried to move to another seat, but he hurled an expletive and yelled at her to “sit down”.
The sexual attack happened during her second month on the job, at the Venice Film Festival in Italy. She and Ms Perkins were taking turns on the night shift and she found herself alone with Weinstein one night, expecting to discuss scripts.
She had put on extra clothes because “I’d been warned that he would try to get you to give him a massage or touch you inappropriately”. He, on the other hand, was naked underneath a dressing gown because “he was too important for trousers”.
In an op-ed for The New York Times in October 2019, she wrote: “But after hours of fending off his chitchat, flattery, requests for massages and a bath, ultimately I found myself pushed back against the bed. I’d worn two pairs of tights for protection, and tried to appease him by taking one of them off and letting him massage me, but it hadn’t worked. He’d taken off the other pair and I was terrified my underwear would be next. Harvey moved in: ‘Please, he told me, just one thrust, and it will all be over’.”
She managed to wriggle out of his clutches.
When she confided in Ms Perkins the next day, the two of them ended up sobbing on the floor. The latter, however, was so enraged that she barged into a lunch Weinstein was having with actor Robert De Niro and several senior Hollywood executives, pulled him aside and confronted him.
“He denied everything and said: ‘I swear on the lives on my wife and children that nothing happened’,” says Ms Chiu.
When the two women pursued the matter, Weinstein engaged Allen & Overy – one of London’s most prestigious law firms – to muzzle them with a suffocating 30-page NDA which Ms Chiu describes as “borderline illegal and certainly unethical and immoral”.
She and Ms Perkins were also coerced into giving the names of people they had talked to about the incident and told that Weinstein’s legal team would come after them if they spoke about the allegations.
Ms Chiu is especially upset by what Weinstein said just before he signed the NDA in a room filled with nearly 20 of his lawyers.
“He said: ‘I’m a really famous guy. Sometimes I get confused about whether or not there is consent’. I am staggered that even in 1998, he could have said this in a room full of lawyers who had just spent a couple of weeks negotiating an NDA, to cover up what we all know to be a crime... The perpetrator of that crime had admitted that he did not obtain consent, which is a textbook definition of rape. And not a single lawyer in that room stood up and said: ‘I’m sorry, we’ve got to call a halt to these proceedings’,” she says indignantly.
The safety of family and friends was one of the reasons why she felt pressured to sign the iron-clad NDA.
“Our own lawyers said if you don’t sign the agreement, we don’t know what Harvey is going to do to you,” she recalls.
Attempts to land another job in the film industry came to nought. Out of sheer desperation, she took up an offer by one of Weinstein’s executives – who said his boss wanted to clear up any misunderstanding – to work for Miramax in Hong Kong.
It was a big mistake. She was the company’s only employee in the former British colony, so the job was extremely isolating.
Two suicide attempts and three years later, she hightailed it back to England, in 2002, where she “adopted a rescue dog broken like myself” and worked for two “safe” organisations – the National Trust, a charity devoted to heritage preservation, and the Holy Trinity Church.
Slowly she learnt to live with the trauma.
She got her MBA from London Business School and went into management consulting and international development, working for various companies, including Accenture, McKinsey and the World Bank in Washington.
She also got married and became a mother, all the while keeping silent about what had transpired in Italy, even though she had been approached by journalists, including The New York Times’ Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who exposed Weinstein’s history of sexual assault and harassment in 2017.
The two reporters chronicled how they broke the Pulitzer-award winning story in the 2019 book, She Said, which has since been turned into a movie starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan.
Ms Kantor actually showed up on Ms Chiu’s driveway in California in 2017, while she was away in London, and spoke to her husband who finally learnt of his wife’s harrowing experience after 10 years of marriage. But it took another two years before Ms Chiu finally went public.
A couple of incidents prompted this change of mind.
She attended a session at Ms Paltrow’s house where Weinstein survivors told their stories. She was also invited by Ms Perkins – who became a theatre producer – to give her testimony to several MPs from a women and equalities committee at the House of Commons in London in 2019.
“These are hardened MPs and women in their 60s... but my story and what happened with the NDA was pretty shocking to them. And I began to think that the story has some power that I hadn’t realised and needs to be told,” says Ms Chiu, adding that she is violating the NDA each time she speaks about her past.
She then called Ms Kantor and told her she was willing to be featured in the book. Although they had already written the final draft, Ms Kantor and Ms Twohey included Ms Chiu’s story in She Said.
On Sept 9, 2019 – the day the book was released – Ms Chiu appeared with the two authors as well as actress Ashley Judd, who had sued Weinstein for sexual harassment in 2018, on NBC’s Today Show.
“We went live in front of four million viewers. And I went public with my story this time,” she says, adding that she wrote her op-ed for The New York Times a month later.
Ms Chiu hopes the #MeToo movement will encourage victims of sexual assault – who often blame themselves for the attacks on them – to speak up.
“There’s an expression that says if you name a demon, you can control it. So call out and say sexual assault, report people because you can be sure that if someone is harassing you, they’re going to be harassing somebody else. And if we collectively call out people who are engaging in sexual assault and sexual harassment, we can minimise the damage done by them.”