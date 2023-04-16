‘I cannot measure what I have lost’ says woman assaulted by ex-movie mogul Weinstein in rape attempt

SINGAPORE - In a voice soft and sad, Ms Rowena Chiu says she cannot measure what she has lost.

“I lost a monumental amount. I lost not only my childhood but my dignity, my boyfriend, my sense of safety, my friends and my family. I think a lot of that loss still sits with me today. I’m not the same person I was before the assault,” says the 48-year-old management consultant.

The assault – it was attempted rape – took place in 1998 when she was a 24-year-old assistant at Hollywood film company Miramax. The perpetrator? Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

She and her supervisor’s attempts to report him to his superiors, however, did not turn out the way they expected. They found themselves pressured into accepting a settlement of £125,000 each and signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) which forbade them from talking not just to family and friends, but also doctors, therapists and media companies, including those which had not been set up.

“Our lawyer said to us on the day we signed the NDA, ‘You must treat this time in your life as a black hole’.”

For two decades, the secret hung like an albatross around her neck. The despair was so consuming that she attempted suicide twice.

But in 2019, she joined more than 150 women – including famous names such as actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett – who accused the Hollywood producer of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to rape.

In so doing, she became part of the #MeToo movement that has landed the 70-year-old – once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood – behind bars, probably for the rest of his life.

Weinstein was sentenced in March 2020 to 23 years in prison in New York. In February 2023, he was handed another 16 years in jail after a Los Angeles court convicted him on three charges of rape and sexual assault.

“The single thing that I hope the #MeToo movment will achieve is that it will lift the lid of guilt and shame on women coming forward with these stories,” Ms Chiu says.

It explains why she is set on continuing the work of the movement by giving talks about her experience.

“This is not a movement about one person. It’s about whether we can make legal and political change on a much wider level,” says the articulate woman who held an 80-strong audience spellbound during a session entitled Survivor Empowerment at the 1880 Members Club in Robertson Quay last week.

Ms Chiu, who grew up in Britain, now lives in California with her husband, an Australian Chinese tech professional, and their four children – two boys and two girls – aged between six and 13.

Her father and mother – from Qingdao and Chaozhou in China respectively – had met as university students in England and settled there after getting married. Ms Chiu, who has a younger sister, spent most of her childhood in Maidenhead, a town near Windsor.