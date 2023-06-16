‘I can only keep crying’: Grand-uncle of worker who died in Tanjong Pagar worksite collapse

SINGAPORE – For two hours, he kept his emotions in check as rescue workers cut through steel and concrete to get to his grand-nephew Vinoth Kumar, who was trapped under rubble after part of the Fuji Xerox Towers building in Tanjong Pagar collapsed during demolition works.

Then at about 10pm on Thursday, he was told that they had found the 20-year-old, who did not survive the collapse.

“I can only keep crying. It is very sad,” Mr Raja Manickam, 44, told The Straits Times after he was asked to identify his relative.

“He is my family, my baby. He grew up in my home and I took care of him. How long can I continue to cry?”

When word reached him that Mr Vinoth was missing at the worksite, Mr Raja said he rushed to the scene and got there at 8pm. He was responsible for the young man.

Mr Raja, a supervisor at Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering, was the one who told Mr Vinoth about the job opening at the company.

They both worked for the company, and so did several of their distant relatives.

The young man, who has a diploma in mechanical engineering from a school in Tiruchirappalli, in Tamil Nadu, had arrived here in September 2022.

Mr Raja said his grand-nephew was hoping to help his parents and younger brother escape their life of poverty in Tamil Nadu.

He added that Mr Vinoth would diligently send money back home to his family each month.

His parents earn a daily wage of about $3 to $4 each, said Mr Raja. Mr Vinoth’s father does odd jobs and works at farms, while his mother is a labourer who carries bags of cement at construction sites.

The couple’s younger son, aged 17, is still studying.

Mr Raja said in Tamil of Mr Vinoth: “He was a very responsible young man. He made sure to only spend his money on food, and even then, only what he needed to sustain himself.

“He didn’t even buy tea for himself because he would worry that it would cost too much.”

Mr Vinoth was reported missing after a reinforced concrete wall, which measured about 10m long and 3.8m high, on the second storey of the former Fuji Xerox Towers, collapsed onto the street during demolition.

It took more than six hours of search and rescue operations before his body was recovered.