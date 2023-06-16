‘I can only keep crying’: Grand-uncle of worker who died in Tanjong Pagar worksite collapse

SINGAPORE – For two hours, he kept his emotions in check as rescue workers cut through steel and concrete to get to his grand-nephew Vinoth Kumar, who was trapped under rubble after part of the Fuji Xerox Towers building in Tanjong Pagar collapsed during demolition works.
Then at about 10pm on Thursday, he was told that they had found the 20-year-old, who did not survive the collapse.
“I can only keep crying. It is very sad,” Mr Raja Manickam, 44, told The Straits Times after he was asked to identify his relative.
“He is my family, my baby. He grew up in my home and I took care of him. How long can I continue to cry?”
When word reached him that Mr Vinoth was missing at the worksite, Mr Raja said he rushed to the scene and got there at 8pm. He was responsible for the young man.
Mr Raja, a supervisor at Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering, was the one who told Mr Vinoth about the job opening at the company.
They both worked for the company, and so did several of their distant relatives.
The young man, who has a diploma in mechanical engineering from a school in Tiruchirappalli, in Tamil Nadu, had arrived here in September 2022.
Mr Raja said his grand-nephew was hoping to help his parents and younger brother escape their life of poverty in Tamil Nadu.
He added that Mr Vinoth would diligently send money back home to his family each month.
His parents earn a daily wage of about $3 to $4 each, said Mr Raja. Mr Vinoth’s father does odd jobs and works at farms, while his mother is a labourer who carries bags of cement at construction sites.
The couple’s younger son, aged 17, is still studying.
Mr Raja said in Tamil of Mr Vinoth: “He was a very responsible young man. He made sure to only spend his money on food, and even then, only what he needed to sustain himself.
“He didn’t even buy tea for himself because he would worry that it would cost too much.”
Mr Vinoth was reported missing after a reinforced concrete wall, which measured about 10m long and 3.8m high, on the second storey of the former Fuji Xerox Towers, collapsed onto the street during demolition.
It took more than six hours of search and rescue operations before his body was recovered.
Mr Vinoth’s parents were informed about his death late on Thursday night. Mr Raja said about 100 villagers gathered at their home to console them.
“The family is in disbelief and shock right now. They are grieving because their son is gone.
“It’s very unfortunate that this happened, and it’s a pity that a good son like him has passed,” said Mr Raja.
At about 11.45am on Friday, he turned up at the mortuary in Singapore General Hospital to claim the young worker’s body. He was accompanied by about 10 people, including Mr Vinoth’s relatives and colleagues.
Mr Raja kept a stoic look throughout, as he claimed his grand-nephew’s body for the final return home. He said they had to rush to the embalmers before Mr Vinoth’s body is repatriated via Chennai to his village and his family.
Mr Saamudi Karthik, the 29-year-old maternal uncle of the victim, said his nephew often watched videos of motorcycles.
“He wanted to buy a motorbike using his own money. That’s the reason why he came to Singapore at such a young age,” he said, adding that Mr Vinoth was never interested in working in Singapore for too long.
He wanted to go back to India after a few years. Mr Karthik, who was there with Mr Raja to claim the young man’s body, called on companies to take more safety precautions to prevent such mishaps.
Assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Melvin Yong said on Friday that an urgent and comprehensive investigation must be conducted to determine the root causes and contributing factors that led to the wall collapsing.
“Demolition projects inherently involve significant risks and potential hazards, both to workers and those in the surrounding vicinity.
“The investigation should encompass all aspects of the project, including planning, risk assessment, worker training, supervision and compliance with safety regulations,” he said in a Facebook post.
Mr Yong added that such incidents can potentially cause mass casualties and urged all construction sites doing high-risk work to take immediate action to ensure the safety of their workers.
Such measures include reviewing safety protocols to ensure that workers involved in demolition works are adequately protected. If there are deficiencies, companies must take steps such as improving structural evaluations, said Mr Yong.
The Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) said that it has contacted Aik Sun to find out more on the incident.
MWC added that their primary objective is to ensure that the immediate needs of the deceased worker’s family are met.
“We will extend an ex-gratia pay out through the Migrant Workers’ Assistance Fund to provide interim financial assistance to help his next-of-kin to tide over while they await compensation from the Work Injury Compensation Act,” said MWC in a Facebook post on Friday.
The centre added that it will provide counselling services to the workers who were working near the accident when the need arises.
“It is our aim to ensure that no worker is left alone in the aftermath of such distressing incidents and we stand ready to provide comprehensive assistance,” said MWC.
When ST visited the demolition site at 80 Anson Road at about 10.45am on Friday, the place was cordoned off to the public. Construction workers paced outside as auxiliary police officers patrolled the area.
A representative from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), who was at the scene, said its officers, along with those from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), would arrive later in the day.
During lunchtime, curious onlookers working in the area were observed crossing the traffic light at Bernam Street to look into the demolition site.
At about 2pm, three MOM officers arrived, wearing body cameras, along with at least five police officers who came in a police van. The officers went into the site wearing safety helmets.