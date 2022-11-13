‘I am not sure if I can cope’: Record motorcycle COE premiums pricing more buyers out of market

SINGAPORE - Mr Norman Mohd Yusoff, 34, wanted to replace his power-assisted bicycle with a motorcycle to do food delivery, after he obtained his Class 2B licence in early October.

But the full-time food deliveryman has shelved that plan after certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums continued rising, reaching a new record of $13,189 in November – almost three times the cost of an entry-level motorcycle.

He said the bicycle limits him to taking food orders that are within 3km, and he has to go home to change its battery twice a day.

Getting a motorcycle would allow him to earn more money, spend more time with family and make his job less strenuous, said the sole breadwinner, who has three children aged between one and nine.

He had set his sights on a Yamaha Aerox Keyless, which would set him back by almost $400 a month in instalments over five years.

“Although my earnings have nearly doubled since I started doing food delivery, I still struggle to make ends meet at times,” said Mr Norman, who was working as a cleaner and now earns $3,000 a month from food delivery.

“I was trying to save up for the bike but now, I am not sure if I can cope with the monthly instalments.”

He started renting a motorcycle for $550 a month instead, to see if the increase in earnings from using a motorcycle can offset the cost of buying one.

Motorcycle dealers and experts attributed the high premiums to the shortage of COEs and high demand.

Mr Rex Tan, president of the Singapore Motor Cycle Trade Association, said the supply of COEs is “far too low” to cope with demand.

In October, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the supply of COEs for the period between November and January 2023 will shrink by 13.8 per cent, with the monthly supply of motorcycle COEs shrinking by 12.7 per cent, from 1,008 COEs to 880.

Mr Tan added that the demand for motorcycles remains strong as individual users, food delivery riders and rental companies continue to purchase motorcycles.

Dr Timothy Wong, senior lecturer at National University of Singapore’s department of economics, noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has stimulated demand for shipping and delivery, with more households getting food and products delivered to their homes today than before the circuit breaker in 2020.

“Demand for motorcycles has increased to provide such services,” he said, adding that most buyers are from lower-income groups.

Some need a motorcycle because they work in areas where public transport services are limited or unavailable at the times when they commute, he noted.