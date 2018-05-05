Hygiene rating of Swissotel's Equinox restaurant downgraded to C after stomach flu outbreak

SINGAPORE - Sky-high restaurant Equinox at Swissotel The Stamford has had its food hygiene grade downgraded to C by the National Environment Agency (NEA), after an outbreak of food-borne illness.

In an advisory issued on Friday (May 4), NEA said 51 people reported having symptoms of gastroenteritis, or stomach flu, after eating food from the restaurant over three dates: Dec 21 and Dec 31 last year and Jan 11 this year.

Gastroenteritis is a bacterial infection where the stomach and intestines are irritated and inflamed, producing symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting.

The restaurant, which is on levels 68 and 69 of the hotel at 2 Stamford Road , had its food hygiene grade adjusted from A to C from Friday after NEA's investigations.

The grade will be reviewed in 12 months, and the restaurant will be under surveillance in the meantime.

The 110-capacity restaurant serves modern European cuisine. It opened in 2001, replacing the Compass Rose restaurant.

ST has contacted Equinox for more information.