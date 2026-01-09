Hwa Chong Institution says no students penalised or reprimanded for voicing opinions on school meals

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hwa Chong Institution said on Jan 9 that no students had been penalised or reprimanded for voicing their opinions on the issue.

SINGAPORE - Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) has refuted a claim made on social media platform Reddit that its students were punished for speaking to the media about their canteen food.

HCI said on Jan 9 that no students had been penalised or reprimanded for voicing their opinions on the issue.

Meals provided by airline caterer SATS for HCI students on the first day of school had sparked some criticism, after images of the bento sets were posted online on Jan 3.

A Reddit post on Jan 9 claimed that nine students had been given demerit points for speaking to the media about the new food options.

Also shared on Reddit was a screenshot of a message reminding students not to participate in the “canteen food controversy”, circulate photos, messages and social media posts.

“We know what the consequences are,” the message said, adding that students would need parental and school consent to be interviewed by the media.

In response to queries, HCI said the school is aware of a message shared in a class chat, which was “sent out of concern for our students’ well-being while reminding students to be responsible in their online activities”.

“The reminder was not meant to discourage students from sharing their views or offering feedback through appropriate channels, nor were any students penalised or reprimanded for voicing their opinions,” said the HCI spokesperson.

He added that the school values its students’ perspectives, and encourages them to share their thoughts directly with the school so that concerns can be addressed constructively.

“The school will continue working closely with teachers to ensure that messages to students are conveyed clearly,” he added.

Any media engagement involving students is coordinated with the school and parents to safeguard students’ well-being, the spokesperson added.