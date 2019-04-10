The hunt is on for Ganesha the runaway Lim Chu Kang farm bull

SINGAPORE - A hunt is under way for Ganesha the bull who escaped from his pen at a Lim Chu Kang dairy farm.

Around 15 officers from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and National Parks Board were seen at Viknesh Dairy Farm on Wednesday morning (April 10), searching for the two-year-old black and white bull who broke through a metre-high fence on Tuesday.

The farm's 78-year-old owner, who gave his name as Mr Manikandan, believes Ganesha is still within his 2.8ha property - around the size of four football pitches - and does not believe the animal poses a danger to the public.

"The bull is still on our farm, not in the public or on open roads," he said. "The authorities are currently helping us with the search in the jungle."

The farm's employees realised that Ganesha, who is named after the Hindu elephant god, was not in his pen on Tuesday morning and informed the SFA.

The SFA reported the bull's escape in a Facebook post and urged members of the public not to approach him.

Ganesha is one of 36 cows at the farm. The cattle are bred for milk and also take part in religious ceremonies such as temple openings.

Related Story Lim Chu Kang bull still at large, more than 14 hours after reported missing from dairy farm

Nearby farms have been urged to contact the authorities if they see Ganesha.

Mr Thanikodi Iswaran, manager of the nearby Dairy Folks farm, said cows are unlikely to venture far from their herd.

"Bulls are strong animals so they might break out of their pens, although that is not a common occurrence," he said.

"Even if they do break out of the barns, there are two-metre fences around the farm that will prevent them from going on the main roads."