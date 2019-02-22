Deliveroo down: Hungry customers complain as food delivery service suffers outage

SINGAPORE - Those looking for dinner to be delivered on Friday evening (Feb 22) had their plans disrupted, as food delivery service Deliveroo had technical issues with its app and website.

Deliveroo posted an update on its Facebook page at 6.33pm, apologising to customers for the service outage.

"We're working hard to get things sorted as soon as possible," it said. The post has since been deleted.

One customer, marketing executive Melanie Foo, 40, said: "My husband ordered dinner for our daughter and us for 6pm, but the food did not arrive an hour past the scheduled time."

She had to rush home and buy dinner instead. "The Deliveroo app was down and lines were busy," Ms Foo added.

On Twitter, the food delivery service was replying to several unhappy customers.

At 5.48pm, Deliveroo Singapore replied to Twitter user @ChubbsCharlie's tweet, saying that the service outage was "a momentary issue".

The user had complained in a tweet at 5.43pm that the app had crashed and Deliveroo's lines were engaged after he had placed his order.

Another Twitter user, @sakurapiglet, replied to both @ChubbsCharlie's and Deliveroo Singapore's tweets, saying that her order had been scheduled to arrive at around 4.30pm.

However, she had still not received her food by 5.50pm, she tweeted, adding that she had paid for Deliveroo's premium service on Friday as well.

In later replies to customers on Twitter, Deliveroo Singapore said that it was "experiencing a technical issue".

At 7.25pm, while Deliveroo's website was back up, it said that it was unable to take any orders at the moment, advising customers to "check back in a few minutes".

The food delivery service also had issues in Britain and Ireland, according to Down Detector. The website, which allows users to report when websites or apps go offline, said that the service outage began at around 8am GMT (4pm Singapore time).

Twitter users also complained that the Deliveroo app and website were not working in Australia and Dubai.

In response to queries, a Deliveroo spokesman apologised for the service outage on Friday evening.

"We have resolved the issue and our services are returning to normal,” the spokesman said in a reply around 8.25pm.

“We are constantly working to improve the customer experience and no-one has higher expectations for Deliveroo than the Deliveroo team."