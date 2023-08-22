Hundreds turn up at People’s Association HQ to support presidential hopefuls

SINGAPORE – Supporters of the three presidential hopefuls began arriving at the People’s Association (PA) headquarters before 9am on Tuesday, equipped with handheld fans, sunglasses and umbrellas as they waited for their candidates in the searing heat.
They began streaming into the field at the headquarters in Jalan Besar from 10am, when they were allowed to enter the premises.
Of the hundreds of supporters who turned up, those rooting for former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, made up the largest number. Arriving by the busloads, they wore maroon T-shirts with “Team Tharman” badges pinned on them, and carried matching maroon umbrellas.
The supporters of former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, included around 10 of his former classmates from his alma mater, Montfort Secondary School. One of them was seen distributing papers printed with the words “Vote for Ng Kok Song”.
Former NTUC Income chief Tan Kian Lian’s backers included Bollywood Veggies founder Ivy Singh-Lim and several opposition politicians such as Democratic Progressive Party secretary-general Mohamad Hamim Aliyas, former Singapore Democratic Party chairman Mohamed Jufrie Mahmood and People’s Power Party secretary-general Goh Meng Seng.
Mr Goh said that Mr Tan, 75, was the only potential candidate who is independent, and has integrity and honesty.
He also weighed in on the controversy surrounding Mr Tan’s comments on “pretty girls” on social media, saying: “We are not seeking a perfect human... I think they are missing the whole picture. What the nation needs is an independent separation of powers.”
Among those who reached the nomination centre even before the doors opened was Mr Jonathan Soh, 41, who arrived at 8.50am.
Also a supporter of Mr Tan, the information technology manager felt that the presidential election was a time for “renewal” and “new leadership”.
Jurong resident Palanisamy Avadai, 72, has been a supporter of Mr Tharman since the latter became an MP in 2001.
The grassroots leader, who works as a trainer, said Mr Tharman was instrumental in getting a ramp to his Housing Board flat installed.
“He is very impressive to me as he has helped a lot of people – the elderly and the disabled. Whatever problem we raised with him, he has helped us,” added Mr Palanisamy, a wheelchair user.
Ms Jenny Toh, a calligraphy instructor who was at the PA Headquarters with Mr Tharman’s calligraphy group of about 10 people, said she was confident of his chances. “Over the years, I have seen his speeches in international arenas and press... He is really wonderful,” she added.
In the crowd, some supporters were seen chatting cordially despite their different allegiances.
A Tharman supporter was warmly welcomed by an Ng supporter and introduced to the group as an “old friend”, as they exchanged lighthearted banter. One of the men mimicked a boxing pose as the other chuckled and left to seek out fellow supporters of Mr Tharman.
Other supporters handed out memorabilia such as badges, clappers and whistles.
Those in the field waited about 2½ hours before Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui announced the three candidates for Singapore’s president around 12.30pm.
Flanked by their family and assentors, each candidate came forward to deliver a two-minute speech around 12.40pm. They were greeted with cheers and whistles from their supporters as they appeared on stage, with a stray heckler or two attempting to interrupt their speeches.
Mr Tan, whose microphone was cut off as he exceeded the time limit, spoke in English, Malay and Mandarin, while his rivals managed to deliver parts of their speeches in all four official languages, drawing appreciative applause from the crowd.
Among those who braved the afternoon sun was retired fund manager Mark Tay, 63, who believes that Mr Ng “has integrity and the financial know-how”.
“One of the main roles of the president is to operate the second key (to allow the use of long-term past reserves), and to do that, you must be independent and have financial literacy,” said Mr Tay, who has known Mr Ng since 1984, when they worked at the Singapore International Monetary Exchange.
“You need someone who knows how to ask the right questions – not just rubber-stamping, not just opposing, but asking the right questions.”
Others, like building contractor Teo Jing Jong, 49, said that for Mr Ng – who has been a very private person for most of his life – to come forward and open his personal life to public scrutiny at his age “shows his dedication”.
“To do that, I sincerely believe he wants to do something for Singapore, for our nation and for our citizens,” said Mr Teo, adding that he believes Mr Ng is the most capable choice.
As the candidates wrapped up their speeches, the cheers continued among supporters, along with some good-natured competition to see who could be loudest.
A pineapple – Mr Tharman’s campaign logo – was passed around among supporters after he led them in chants of “ong lai!”, to which they responded, “huat ah!”.
“Ong lai” means pineapple in Hokkien, and it symbolises prosperity and good fortune to come. “Huat ah” is a Hokkien phrase used to express prosperity.
Some pressed the fruit to their faces, while others lifted it above their heads like a trophy, as they posed for pictures.
Those who turned up at the nomination centre included neutrals like Mr Vince Tan, 42, who works in sales. He said he did not support any particular candidate, but wanted to see what the turnout was like for the three hopefuls. “(The president) will be representing Singapore – we must have someone with proper calibre to represent the country. People have to be very careful when voting, not based on any political agenda, but capability and experience.”
- Additional reporting by Shabana Begum, Nadine Chua and Cheryl Tan