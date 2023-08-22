Hundreds turn up at People’s Association HQ to support presidential hopefuls

SINGAPORE – Supporters of the three presidential hopefuls began arriving at the People’s Association (PA) headquarters before 9am on Tuesday, equipped with handheld fans, sunglasses and umbrellas as they waited for their candidates in the searing heat.

They began streaming into the field at the headquarters in Jalan Besar from 10am, when they were allowed to enter the premises.

Of the hundreds of supporters who turned up, those rooting for former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, made up the largest number. Arriving by the busloads, they wore maroon T-shirts with “Team Tharman” badges pinned on them, and carried matching maroon umbrellas.

The supporters of former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, included around 10 of his former classmates from his alma mater, Montfort Secondary School. One of them was seen distributing papers printed with the words “Vote for Ng Kok Song”.

Former NTUC Income chief Tan Kian Lian’s backers included Bollywood Veggies founder Ivy Singh-Lim and several opposition politicians such as Democratic Progressive Party secretary-general Mohamad Hamim Aliyas, former Singapore Democratic Party chairman Mohamed Jufrie Mahmood and People’s Power Party secretary-general Goh Meng Seng.

Mr Goh said that Mr Tan, 75, was the only potential candidate who is independent, and has integrity and honesty.

He also weighed in on the controversy surrounding Mr Tan’s comments on “pretty girls” on social media, saying: “We are not seeking a perfect human... I think they are missing the whole picture. What the nation needs is an independent separation of powers.”

Among those who reached the nomination centre even before the doors opened was Mr Jonathan Soh, 41, who arrived at 8.50am.

Also a supporter of Mr Tan, the information technology manager felt that the presidential election was a time for “renewal” and “new leadership”.

Jurong resident Palanisamy Avadai, 72, has been a supporter of Mr Tharman since the latter became an MP in 2001.

The grassroots leader, who works as a trainer, said Mr Tharman was instrumental in getting a ramp to his Housing Board flat installed.

“He is very impressive to me as he has helped a lot of people – the elderly and the disabled. Whatever problem we raised with him, he has helped us,” added Mr Palanisamy, a wheelchair user.