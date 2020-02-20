Coronavirus: Hundreds pen notes of appreciation to front-line fighters on ST tribute page

A foreign worker, an expatriate, an Australian infection control consultant and a businessman living in Japan are among hundreds who have penned appreciation notes to Singapore's front-line fighters against the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 1,000 people wrote in to The Straits Times after the paper set up a tribute webpage on Sunday to curate messages of support for those involved. Most of the messages are displayed on the site.

The webpage follows a Sunday Times Insight special report over the weekend, which celebrated the work of those on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus - from doctors and nurses to police officers and contact tracers.

Foreign worker Shanmugam Ganesan said: "I trust we can overcome the threat. Now is the time to show courage to the medical team. I am never scared of the virus because of your efforts. Thank you."

A man identified only as D, who lives in Japan but is in Singapore for business, said: "I am so impressed by the way this is being dealt with here in Singapore. Everything, from the information on television to the notices... To those caring for others and fighting on the front line, such as doctors, nurses, aides, caregivers, at times like these your job is so important and so appreciated by many."

Referencing recent reports on social media about healthcare workers in uniform being shunned by the public, ST reader Wu Yun Hsiu said: "I am sorry on behalf of anyone who has discriminated against you because of your profession in this period, they did it out of fear.

"But you bring hope and you deserve all the respect that a nation can give."

ST reader Thomas Teoh said: "Please always keep your spirits high and I am very sure that we will come out of this crisis a stronger and more united nation.

"Ignore any negative comments from small pockets of ignorant residents who might lack understanding about this outbreak."

Another reader, Mr Mohammad Khair Rosman, said the front-line fighters are the reason why he is "so eager" to serve his national service and be able to contribute.

S'PORE'S LIFESAVERS We sleep better at night during these chaotic and scary times knowing that if anything were to happen to us, we will be well taken care of. The marks that the masks leave behind look like battle scars... as you are fighting the battle against a virus on behalf of this country. Here is my heartfelt gratitude to all of you who are working tirelessly day and night to ensure patients recover and go back to their families... You are lifesavers. PAROMITA GHOSH

MESSAGE FROM AUSTRALIA You are all doing a great job and it is appreciated both in Singapore and other countries such as Australia. GLENYS HARRINGTON, infection control consultant, Australia.

A SALUTE TO HARD WORK Your hard work, care and professionalism make a difference to us. We will definitely win this battle and everyone needs to stay safe and unite! Salute to all front-line fighters! Thank you! BRYAN CHUA

Reader Mark K. expressed his pride and gratitude for the "never-flinching, ever-courageous and tireless" cleaners, security guards, paramedics, ambulance drivers, police officers, nurses, doctors, lab technicians and many more.

Since the outbreak, there have been many accounts of people stepping forward to show support for health workers, including chipping in to buy them meals or coffee.

