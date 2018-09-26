Hundreds of workers and shoppers evacuate Ngee Ann City after fire in stairwell

SINGAPORE - Hundreds of workers and shoppers were evacuated from Ngee Ann City after a fire started in the Orchard Road building on Wednesday (Sept 26).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded at 5.08pm to a fire alarm call at Tower B of Ngee Ann City.

SCDF firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish a pile of smouldering trash in a ventilation shaft in a stairwell.

The occupants in Tower B were evacuated as precaution and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

When The Straits Times reached the scene about 6.30pm, hundreds of people were milling outside Ngee Ann City.

Several police officers were also spotted as well as a couple of fire engines.

The link way between the mall and Takashimaya was also closed. A security guard told members of the public that Takashimaya was closed due to a “fire emergency”.

A staff member who worked on the 15th storey of the building told The Straits Times that he saw a lot of smoke, but did not see any fire.

Ms G.H. Chua, an office worker, said the alarm went off around 5pm.

Shortly afterwards, security guards told her colleagues to evacuate the building.

Ms Chua said that as she and her colleagues left their 13th-storey office via the stairwell, they could smell smoke.

However, she could not tell if there was a fire.

Ms Chua said that this was the first time such an incident had occurred in about a decade. Despite this, she said those who evacuated with her were quite calm as they had done fire drills before.

“We know what to do because we have annual fire drills,” she said.

Mr Clinton Lai, 26, who works in business development in a co-sharing office on the 23rd floor of Tower B, said that the fire alarm rang for 30 minutes from about 5pm onwards, but he and his colleagues initially thought it was a false alarm.

“But at 5.30pm, the alarm became louder and sharper, and someone from our operations side asked us to quickly go down. We came down from the 23rd floor, it was a long walk,” he said.

“When we reached the second and third floor, it was all smoke, like from a drama series.”