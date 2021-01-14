Hume MRT shell station to be fitted out by JSM Construction Group at $34m

SINGAPORE - The Hume MRT station on the Downtown Line will be fitted out and made operational by JSM Construction Group at a contract value of $34.3 million, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Jan 14).

Works on the station are targeted to be completed in 2025, as announced in 2019, nine years after the Downtown Line first started running in 2016.

A shell station structure for Hume was already completed in 2018 and JSM Construction Group has been tasked to build the station entrance, the ventilation shaft and carry out other fitting-out works.

Hume station is located in Upper Bukit Timah Road between Hillview and Beauty World stations. It will serve many big condominiums in the area such as Hume Park 1, Hume Park 2, Parc Palais, The Hillside and Hillview 128.

The more than 20,000 residents in the area have been lobbying for works on the station to begin for about two years, with the Government previously saying that developments in the area and ridership growth did not yet warrant the opening of the station.

Last year, it was revealed that works would begin in the fourth quarter of 2020. The delay in awarding the civil contract was possibly due to the time framework for approval by various authorities and agencies.

When Hume station becomes operational, it will save residents about 15 minutes of travel time to town areas and the Botanic Gardens. It will also provide more convenient access to less connected spots such as the Rail Corridor and the Former Ford Factory, now a museum on the Japanese Occupation of Singapore.

The LTA said JSM Construction Group will have to carry out extensive installation works on the underground station. Works will only be carried out after train services have stopped running and when the operator is not carrying out maintenance works.

JSM Construction Group is currently also carrying out alteration and addition works for Pasir Ris station and had previously worked on building extra platforms at Choa Chu Kang MRT/LRT station.

More contracts for Hume station are to be awarded. Contractors are yet to be engaged for electrical and mechanical services and the installation and testing of rail systems.

LTA said the contract for electrical and mechanical services will be awarded later this quarter. Rail systems will be procured from among incumbent contractors who had supplied the rest of the Downtown Line.