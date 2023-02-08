Huge haul of 58,000 vapes found in cargo container in foiled smuggling bid

SINGAPORE - An attempt to smuggle more than 58,000 vape products into Singapore on Jan 23 was foiled when “anomalies” were found in the scanned images of the cargo.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said the vape products were hidden inside an inbound cargo container at Tuas Port.

But officers noticed something amiss in the scanned images of the consignment comprising assorted cargoes.

They then conducted an “unstuffing operation”, cutting open 19,592 boxes that were in the container to reveal the vapes.

A total of 58,776 vape refill pods were uncovered, and were seized by the Health Sciences Authority. Investigations are ongoing.