Huat was that? Horses seen galloping down road in Pasir Ris

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In video footage of the horses, a bay-coloured horse and a white horse can be seen trotting down the road near Pasir Ris Drive 3.

SINGAPORE – Two horses were seen galloping down the streets of Pasir Ris on March 3 on the 15th day of the Year of the Horse, in an equine sight that stopped noon-time traffic.

In video footage of the horses – widely circulated on social media – a bay-coloured horse and a white horse can be seen trotting down the road near Pasir Ris Drive 3.

In one video clip, the bay horse is grazing on grass by the roadside.

The horses can also be seen galloping down the middle of the road towards a traffic light as motorcycles and cars follow behind at a safe distance.

About two hours after they bolted, the horses were back in the stable, the police said in response to queries.

“Officers responded promptly and worked with stable staff to safely secure the horses. The horses were subsequently returned to their stables without incident,” the police statement added.

March 3 is chap goh mei, the 15th day of Chinese New Year, which fell on Feb 17, ushering in the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac.

Pasir Ris resident Ken Ku, 35, was on his way to a McDonald’s outlet when he heard galloping sounds. When he later spotted the horses, he thought they were undergoing training, he told The Straits Times.

“But they looked a bit lost, they kept going forward and then turning around and going back where they came from,” he added.

Mr Ku, the chief executive of a firm that provides investment advice, said the horses were heading toward Elias Road before turning back, and also ran into a lane near a block of flats.

The horses are believed to be from the nearby Gallop Stable in Pasir Ris Park. The stable, which has operated in Pasir Ris since 2003, offers horse-related activities like riding lessons, pony rides, feeding, trail rides and riding camps.

It also operates another stable at Horsecity in Bukit Timah.

Gallop Stable, in a post on social media site Instagram, said: “Two of our horses decided to explore the neighbourhood but we’re happy to share they are safely back home, calm and well.”

The Straits Times has contacted the Animal and Veterinary Service for further details.

In 2016, citizen journalism website Stomp reported a sighting of three horses galloping down a road in Pasir Ris.