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Hsieh Fu Hua to take over National Wages Council chairmanship; Peter Seah steps down

Currently serving as chairman of the National University of Singapore Board of Trustees and director on the GIC Board, Hsieh Fu Hua has extensive experience across the business, social and public sectors, MOM said.

SINGAPORE – National Wages Council (NWC) deputy chairman Hsieh Fu Hua will assume chairmanship of the council after Peter Seah stepped down from the position for personal reasons.

In a statement on Aug 19, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said Seah had asked to relinquish his appointment, and that the ministry “decided to accede to the request” after deliberation.

“The Government wishes to express its deep appreciation to Mr Seah for his many years of dedicated service as NWC chairman since 2015,” MOM said.

Seah guided the NWC through challenging economic periods, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry noted.

“His leadership was instrumental in building and sustaining the tripartite consensus that underpinned Singapore’s wage policies during his tenure, which provided critical support for our workers and Singapore’s continued economic development,” MOM said.

Peter Seah had guided the National Wages Council through challenging economic periods, including the Covid-19 pandemic, MOM said. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

New council chairman Hsieh had previously been appointed deputy chairman for the 2026-27 session.

Currently serving as chairman of the National University of Singapore Board of Trustees and director on the GIC Board, Hsieh has extensive experience across the business, social and public sectors, MOM said.

“His experience in bringing together diverse stakeholders and building consensus will be valuable in leading NWC’s upcoming tripartite deliberations on wage issues,” the ministry said.

Hsieh had previously served as president of the National Council of Social Service, c hief executive of the Singapore Exchange and president of Temasek Holdings.